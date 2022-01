Municipalities are continuing to search for additional COVID-19 test kits after distribution events ran out of supplies within hours. Over 400,000 kits were received by the state government on Dec. 31 and were provided to towns and cities for local distribution events, but demand outpaced what was available. In Cheshire, Assistant Town Manager Arnett Talbot said the logistics of setting up the town’s distribution on Jan. 4 went well, there just weren’t enough tests for the approximately 10,000 households.

MERIDEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO