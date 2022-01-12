Council accused of acting like North Korea with threats against low traffic zone protester

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has said the public have not accepted Boris Johnson’s claim that he believed the alleged Downing Street drinks party was a work event.Paul Givan said the controversy surrounding the Prime Minister was proving a distraction to efforts to convey public health messaging in Northern Ireland.“I don’t think the public accepted that justification, if it was an attempt to justify that this wasn’t a party and that it was work-related,” he said.“So ultimately, Boris Johnson needs to be able to convince the general public, he also needs to be able to convince his own party.“It is they...

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO