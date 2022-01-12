ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Council accused of acting like North Korea with threats against low traffic zone protester

By Steve Bird
Telegraph
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA campaigner opposed to low traffic neighbourhoods was threatened with legal action by a local council after she erected a sign criticising its “green” policy, The Telegraph can reveal. Lambeth Council wrote to Lyudmila Grygoryeva ordering her to remove a “Stop Road Closures” placard from her terraced...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Met Police facing legal challenge for not investigating Boris Johnson parties

The Metropolitan Police is facing a legal challenge over its decision not to launch an investigation into numerous lockdown breaking parties at Downing Street.The move comes as a former chief constable, Sir Peter Fahy, said the force's approach was becoming “an issue of competence in the police”. Lawyers acting for the Good Law Project issued formal legal proceedings against the Met on Tuesday, alleging that the failure to investigate was unlawful. The service's decision will now be subject to judicial review.Government officials and the prime minister are alleged to have repeatedly broken Covid restrictions at No.10, hosting parties and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Protest#South East#Scooters#South London#Telegraph#Lambeth Council#Labour
Newsbug.info

UN Security Council to discuss North Korea's missile test

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations Security Council was to meet in New York on Monday to discuss North Korea's most recent missile test, council sources told dpa on Thursday. The United States, Britain, France, Ireland and Albania requested the closed-door meeting, the sources added. State news agency KCNA...
MILITARY
The Independent

Public do not accept PM’s claim that gathering was ‘work event’ – Givan

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has said the public have not accepted Boris Johnson’s claim that he believed the alleged Downing Street drinks party was a work event.Paul Givan said the controversy surrounding the Prime Minister was proving a distraction to efforts to convey public health messaging in Northern Ireland.“I don’t think the public accepted that justification, if it was an attempt to justify that this wasn’t a party and that it was work-related,” he said.“So ultimately, Boris Johnson needs to be able to convince the general public, he also needs to be able to convince his own party.“It is they...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Timeline of alleged gatherings across government during Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson is facing intense scrutiny over further allegations of rule-busting gatherings in No 10 as the rest of the country was subject to strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.In the latest revelation, a leaked email showed over 100 No 10 staff were invited to “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020, including the prime minister and his wife, Carrie.Here The Independent looks at all the allegations of gatherings across government and at the Conservative headquarters throughout 2020.15 MayA joint investigation by The Independent and The Guardian revealed a wine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Kim Jong Un continues to look slimmer than ever as he addresses officials on North Korea's 'next stage of victory' amid economic crisis caused by Covid and sanctions

Kim Jong Un is looking slimmer than ever in new photos released by state media yesterday. The North Korean leader, 37, appeared noticeably trim in the photos released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), which were taken during a key ruling party meeting - a forum he has previously used to make major New Year policy announcements.
WORLD
IFLScience

Video Explains Why It Is So Difficult To Escape From North Korea

Since the Korean War in the 1950s, hundreds of thousands of people are believed to have escaped from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea AKA North Korea. These defectors undertake a perilous journey to leave the Asian country, one that has become even more difficult in recent years as authorities have more efficiently cracked down on these escape routes. And the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't helped, as stricter border controls have been enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
WORLD
dallassun.com

US condemns North Korea's missile launch as 'threat' to international community

Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): The United States condemns North Korea's latest missile launch and reiterated its commitment to the defense of South Korea and JapanThe department official also reiterated the US' commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan. "The United States condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launch....
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Second Suspected Missile Test in Days a ‘Significant Threat’

North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile, less than a week after it tested what it claimed was a hypersonic missile. Tuesday morning’s launch was detected by South Korean and Japanese officials, who criticized the move, saying such frequent tests had the potential to seriously destabilize the region. The launch, conducted in contravention of several U.N. Security Council resolutions, was called “extremely regrettable” by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who had just wrapped up talks on his nation’s response to last Wednesday’s test. “These actions increase the risk of miscalculation and escalation and pose a significant threat to regional stability,” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement Monday. A second missile test in six days buttresses North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s recent pledge to fortify the country’s military in 2022, especially at a point when peace talks with the U.S. and South Korea have stalled.
MILITARY
The Independent

Public ‘angry and upset’ over Downing Street party claims, minister accepts

A minister has acknowledged public anger over a lockdown-busting Downing Street drinks party allegedly attended by Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie.Police are in contact with the Cabinet Office over claims a senior aide to the Prime Minister organised a “bring your own booze” party in the garden behind No 10 during England’s first lockdown in May 2020.Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees inviting them to “make the most of the lovely weather” in the garden.England was under tough coronavirus restrictions banning groups from meeting socially outdoors when...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy