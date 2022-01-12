ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How concerned should the Bucs be facing the Eagles this Sunday?

 22 hours ago
The Philadelphia Eagles enter the NFL Playoffs with the number one Rushing Offense in the league as they head down to Tampa to play the Buccaneers. The biggest key to the game may be something that is out of the control of both teams on the field this weekend: the weather....

Chris Long wants the Philadelphia Eagles to sign Will Compton

Chris Long hasn’t been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles since January of 2019. He’s never been teammates with Darius Slay, let alone Jalen Hurts, and is probably more associated with the formerly St. Louis Rams than the Eagles now that his playing days are done. With that...
Bucs-Eagles Kick Off 2021 Playoffs with Sunday 1:00 PM Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers The Buccaneers will begin their 2021 postseason push on Sunday, January 16, with a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on FOX Scott Smith. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their efforts to repeat as Super Bowl champions on Sunday, January...
Wind, rain could accompany Eagles to Tampa on Sunday

Because the Bucs earned the right to open the playoffs at home, wind chills aren’t a factor this weekend. But wind gusts might be. Suddenly, the weather report is shaping up to be nearly as significant as the injury report when the Bucs host the Eagles on Sunday. A looming cold front almost certainly will be preceded by rain and perhaps thunderstorms, possibly during the game, which kicks off at 1 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Bucs Predictions | Diehard Eagles (Ep. 56)

The guys (@DiehardEagles52) welcome on Bucs radio sideline reporter and host of the Three Dog Thursday podcast TJ Rives (@BucSidelineGuy) to help preview the Philadelphia Eagles at the Tampa Bay Bucs. TJ give his first hand account of Antonio Brown and his sideline meltdown, plus his thoughts on the football implications of not having some key WRs will be for the Bucs. Plus TJ highlights the advantages the Bucs have going into the matchup and his keys to the game. Then the Eagles crew weighs in with their Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Bucs Predictions, plus their players of the games included cases for Lane Johnson, Jordan Howard and Dallas Goedert.
How the Eagles defense can suffocate the high-octane Bucs offense

A dark horse to even make the playoffs, the Eagles face a tough test in their Wildcard matchup with the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Just like Philadelphia’s last playoff showdown with Tom Brady, this game is likely to be decided by the offensive firepower on both sidelines. Tampa Bay’s defense has not been the same group that carried the team to a Super Bowl last season, but they have all the same key players in house and could be just as dangerous as they once were. Therefore, the key to the Eagles’ success may just be in the hands of their tumultuous defense.
Eagles News: Recognition for Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... First-team OC: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce considered retirement in the offseason but decided to come back and once again played at a high level. He was a key cog in the Eagles’ outstanding run game. In pass protection, Kelce was charged with just one sack and zero QB hits allowed on 557 snaps. He started every game, was a team leader and performed at a high level despite being sandwiched in between two backup guards. [...] First-team RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles. Johnson missed three games in the middle of the season, but he played at such a high level the rest of the time that he still gets the first-team nod. According to PFF, 57 offensive tackles played at least 500 snaps this season. Johnson was the only who didn’t allow a sack. He gave up just one quarterback hit and ranked first among tackles in pass block win rate. Plus he was outstanding in the run game.
Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy gets national call again for Eagles-Bucs

For years, Tom McCarthy has alerted Phillies fans about calls to the bullpen. Last Sunday, he answered one. McCarthy, the Phillies’ lead television play-by-play announcer since 2009, was assigned to call a college basketball game in San Diego last weekend. But when Jim Nantz entered COVID-19 protocol and was unable to travel, the honchos at CBS summoned McCarthy to sub in on their No. 1 NFL crew and work the Carolina Panthers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game alongside analyst Tony Romo.
Vikings Reportedly Line Up GM Interviews, Including Eagles’ Catherine Raiche

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings’ search for a new general manager has begun in earnest, with several candidates reportedly set to be interviewed. One of those candidates is reportedly Catherine Raiche, vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles. Raiche has been with the Eagles for three seasons, earning a promotion before the 2021 season. Before that, she worked in the Canadian Football League for five years. Catherine Raiche (credit: Philadelphia Eagles) The Eagles say Raiche is “involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research.” Raiche would be the Vikings’...
Bucs prep for playoff matchup against an improved Eagles squad

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are a better team than the one that lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. Still, there are plenty of reasons why the defending Super Bowl champions are 8 1/2-point favorites in Sunday’s NFC wild-card game. High among them is the fact the Bucs easily handled the Eagles in the team’s first matchup.
