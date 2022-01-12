ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 25 people arrested, connected to multi-state theft ring

By Rick Maranon, FOX23 News
 19 hours ago
Linda Gann More than 25 people have been arrested and are facing more than one hundred charges related to the theft of multiple items from multiple pharmacy and big box stores.

The charges are laid out in a 53-page indictment, and there will be a news conference with the U.S. Attorney and Oklahoma Attorney General Thursday morning.

The indictment claims Linda Ann Gann, known also as Linda Been, ran a theft ring that had suspects stealing items in Tulsa, across Oklahoma, and in Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Colorado, and Florida.

Gann openly put out a spreadsheet of items she wanted and how much she would pay for them, and many people who are drug addicts agreed to get the things for her so they could have more money for drugs.

Investigators say Gann paid for travel expenses, like rental cars. The funds allowed people to travel and get Gann the specific items she wanted.

Gann sold many of the items on eBay and her profits are estimated to be around $4 million.

At one time, investigators say Gann had so many stolen items in her possession, she purchased a place for extra storage.

In one year, Gann allegedly made over $1.4 million dollars in sales.

Some of those arrested were thieves, and others arrested turned around and sold the stolen items and managed them for Gann.

More arrests are expected to be announced this week.

This is a developing story.

