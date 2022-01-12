Three-time All MAC linebacker Troy Brown commits to Ole Miss

OXFORD — It appears Ole Miss has found the new quarterback of its defense.

Central Michigan star linebacker Troy Brown committed to Ole Miss Wednesday afternoon, he announced on Twitter. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Brown is a three-time first-team All MAC selection with 212 tackles and five interceptions to his name.

The 6-foot-2, 218 pound Brown figures to plug into a significant hole up the middle of the Rebels’ defense following the departures of Chance Campbell, who declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, and Mark Robinson and Lakia Henry, who exhausted their eligibility.

Brown began his college career as a defensive back.