Presidential Election

Hoppy Kercheval: Filibuster is abused, but shouldn't be changed (Opinion)

By hkercheval
wvgazettemail.com
 21 hours ago

President Joe Biden went to Georgia on Tuesday to try to drum up enthusiasm for federal “voting rights” legislation. The dark symbolism cannot be avoided — the president making his case for a “lost cause” in the heart of the South. The Freedom to...

www.wvgazettemail.com

The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Two can play that game: Republicans threaten takeover of Senate floor with votes on Keystone XL pipeline, abortion and the border if Dems kill filibuster to push through voting rights legislation

Senate Republicans are threatening to force votes on a slew of bills designed to split the Democratic caucus and take over the floor agenda should Majority Leader Charles Schumer carry out his threat to push through a change in Senate filibuster rules for voting rights. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Georgia State
HuffingtonPost

Joe Manchin Lays Out Filibuster Changes He Supports

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) outlined changes to the Senate’s filibuster rules that he would support, but remained steadfast in his opposition to getting rid of the filibuster entirely in comments to congressional reporters on Tuesday. Manchin’s comments come as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) reiterated his commitment to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Robert Byrd
Washington Post

Three-quarters of senators have voted to change filibuster rules to expand voting: Their own

President Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to make a case that is already probably doomed. Biden and his party have been pushing for changes to federal voting laws that they hope will counter Republican efforts constraining poll access. There’s no chance that Republicans in the Senate will join this effort to any significant extent, meaning that to pass, Democrats would possibly need to change filibuster rules, allowing a simple majority vote. Since the party’s caucus has 50 votes plus tiebreaker Vice President Harris, that’s conceptually feasible: a majority vote to change the filibuster and one to advance the voting law ensuring, as the rhetoric goes, that all voters have a chance to be heard.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Senate Democrats#Federal Elections#Filibuster
Florida Phoenix

Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to push for the swift passage of two voting rights bills, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus are applying pressure for action as well. During a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, caucus Chair Joyce Beatty said that members […] The post Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Schumer finds loophole to advance elections reform package

Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping election reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
mediaite.com

MSNBC’s Ruhle Whacks Biden’s Voting Rights Push: ‘Steve Jobs, Jesus and Marilyn Monroe’ Won’t Bring Manchin and Sinema Around

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle doubts that President Joe Biden will accomplish very much in his upcoming speech about voting rights. Biden is expected to use the speech in Georgia to rally support for voting rights legislation that have stalled in Congress, plus he will recommend changing the Senate’s filibuster rules. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will miss the speech due to a scheduling conflict, but as for other voting rights activists, several key groups intend to boycott the event, saying the president would do better staying in DC and pushing harder for Congressional action.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

