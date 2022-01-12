ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

PODCAST: Big Transfer Portal News, Caleb Williams vs. Quinn Ewers, and Gary Patterson

By Matt Galatzan
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 1 day ago

The Texas Longhorns are going to be hitting the recruiting trail hard over the next month, with both incoming freshman and big-time transfer targets. Can they land some difference-makers to a roster in desperate need of impact players?

Find out below:

In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt and John discuss the remaining targets on Texas' recruiting board, some big names that could be looking at Austin through the transfer portal, and how Quinn Ewers compares to the former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams from a talent standpoint.

The guys also talk about the Gary Patterson to Texas rumors, and how he could affect the program going forward if hired.

Thanks for listening!

Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

Kansas Jayhawks Upset Texas Women

Longhorns lost to Kansas at home for the first time in a decade, plus lost their second straight Big 12 game

13 hours ago

NFL Wild Card Round Longhorns to Watch

Several former Longhorns will be on the field in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend

14 hours ago

Longhorns Land Visit From Elite Alabama LB Transfer Target

The Texas Longhorns are making waves through the transfer portal, and more could be on the way soon

20 hours ago

The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

You can listen to the full episode above.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

The Podcast is available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and many more.

Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on your favorite platform so that you don't miss a single episode of the show.

The podcast can also be found on our host site on Megaphone, here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Caleb Williams Reportedly Met With 2 Major Schools

Caleb Williams appears to be getting closer to a transfer decision, though he’s not there yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs in recent days. Williams, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move...
NFL
AllTrojans

Experts Unanimously Predict Caleb Williams Future College

Will USC fans see Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams suiting up in the cardinal and gold next season? Williams, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on January 3, was given one hundred percent odds of committing to the Trojans by 247Sports' Transfer Portal Crystal Ball. This prediction was voted on by...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

College football transfer portal rankings: Jaxson Dart, Caleb Williams among best players available

Another high-profile quarterback has entered the NCAA transfer portal this week following USC signal-caller Jaxson Dart's move to look elsewhere ahead of the 2022 season. He joins uncommitted Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, who announced last week he was moving on from the Sooners as the second way-too-early Heisman Trophy hopeful to do so, joining Spencer Rattler.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Patterson
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
On3.com

Alabama loses four-star quarterback to NCAA Transfer Portal

Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Tyson confirmed the news in a Twitter post at 4:58 p.m., thanking Alabama coaches, fans and staff for the support. A native of Trussville, Alabama, next year will be Tyson’s fourth in college — however, after redshirting his freshman year in 2019, then receiving an extra year of eligibility for COVID-19, he will enter a new program with three years of eligibility remaining.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#Big Transfer Portal News#The Texas Longhorns#Kansas Jayhawks#Texas Women Longhorns#Longhornscountry Com#Meg
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
On3.com

Former Alabama five-star recruit enters transfer portal

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders has entered the transfer portal. Sanders, a former five-star recruit according to the On3 Consensus, will be one of the top players on the market. Sanders saw his role increase and suddenly decrease during the middle of the...
DENTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Video Of Bryce Young’s Halftime Move Is Going Viral

Before he headed to the locker room for a long halftime break, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had some words of encouragement for his teammates. ESPN cameras captured Young speaking with ‘Bama players as they walked past him off the field at the end of the second quarter. It’s impossible to hear what Young had to say but clearly he felt like his team needed him to be there in that spot.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy