PODCAST: Big Transfer Portal News, Caleb Williams vs. Quinn Ewers, and Gary Patterson

The Texas Longhorns are going to be hitting the recruiting trail hard over the next month, with both incoming freshman and big-time transfer targets. Can they land some difference-makers to a roster in desperate need of impact players?

Find out below:

In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt and John discuss the remaining targets on Texas' recruiting board, some big names that could be looking at Austin through the transfer portal, and how Quinn Ewers compares to the former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams from a talent standpoint.

The guys also talk about the Gary Patterson to Texas rumors, and how he could affect the program going forward if hired.

