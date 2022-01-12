Cities with the most delivery drivers per capita

Dating back to the start of pandemic up until now, food delivery drivers and workers are essential to our community, considering they’re risking their lives to give customers a fast-paced service. Unfortunately, platforms like UberEats, Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates, Instacart, etc. fail to provide fair wages for their employees. Most...
Long Island's high COVID positivity rate is leaving many businesses shorthanded. Shoppers may notice grocery stores and retail chains have had some shelves bare due to supply chain issues and not enough employees to stock the shelves. First responders, school employees and other parts of society have also been affected...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Wednesday the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed inflation has jumped 7 percent in the last year, a pace not seen since 1982. The pandemic still has a hold on global business: supply chain bottlenecks, employee shortages, online shopping, all continuing to affect prices. “It’s multifaceted, that's a part of the problem,"
Inflation added another half of a percent to its unending upwards climb last month. The Consumer Price Index increased .5% in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, after rising .8% in November the...
Roseville, Calif.- The latest COVID-19 surge has been moving across the country and state at surprising speed due to the Omicron variant. Although not nearly as deadly or severe in most cases, the amount of infections continues to soar while driving up hospitalizations. In California, we took a look at...
Retirees all around the United States are feeling the pinch as a result of rising prices. The rise in COVID-19 cases has made things worse. After three rounds of stimulus funds, the federal government decided to end them. A new round of stimulus checks is being forced upon Congress by...
If you’re looking for a new job in 2022, you might want to think about what city you’re looking in. That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best cities to find a job in 2022. For its report, WalletHub compared 182 cities, including...
American electric vehicle maker massively outperformed projections. Tesla’s sales performance massively outperformed projections in 2021, with 936,172 vehicles delivered. This was an 87 per cent increase on 2020’s figures, when the firm sold about 500,000 vehicles. Finance experts Finbold, which compiled the figures, updated Tesla’s 2021 sales projection...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in November, a sign of confidence and more evidence that the U.S. job market is bouncing back strongly from last year’s coronavirus recession. The Labor Department also reported Tuesday that employers posted 10.6 million job openings...
For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
As Americans demand better benefits and work-life balance, employers are realizing that offering employees permanently-remote opportunities will help fill those job openings that are in desperate need of filling.
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased 0.5% in December on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.8% in November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – First-time unemployment claims in Florida doubled during the first week of 2022 from the holiday-shortened final week of 2021.
The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday estimated 9,705 initial unemployment claims were filed during the week that ended Jan. 8, up from a revised count of 4,299 for the week ending Jan. 1.
The agency initially projected 4,046 claims were filed during the final week of 2021. The 9,705 claims last week were the highest total since 10,110 claims were filed during the week that ended July 24 as the state was facing impacts from COVID-19’s delta...
