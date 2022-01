Despite successfully evading a default judgement in the $20 million lawsuit from Jennifer Hough, Kenneth Petty’s alleged rape victim, Nicki Minaj has now come forth denying accusations of coercion, bribery, and gang affiliation. Hough’s lawyers claimed Minaj and Petty were members of the Mac Baller Brims, allegedly known as one of the most dangerous gangs in New York. She also claimed the couple bribed her with upwards of $500,000 to change her story. Minaj denied these allegations, including those suggesting she and Petty sent over gang affiliates as an intimidation tactic. As evidence, Hough’s legal team provided a video (below) of the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO