Port Saint Lucie, FL

Former Port St. Lucie Mayor Greg Oravec resigns Islamorada job after only 6 months

By Olivia McKelvey, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 19 hours ago
PORT ST. LUCIE — After just six months into a new job as Islamorada village manager in the Florida Keys, former Mayor Greg Oravec announced his plans to quit Monday.

Oravec — Port St. Lucie mayor for seven consecutive years — resigned as mayor July 1 to become Islamorada village manager. His resignation there is effective March 31.

Leaving Islamorada marks Oravec's second resignation from a municipal position in Florida in seven months.

"As it turns out, mayor, council and everyone else, I've lost my appetite for some of the political dynamics that go with this job," Oravec told the Islamorada Village Council Tuesday. "And for me, they've become more than just isolated moments of time. They've robbed the job of its joy."

He offered no further specifics in his Monday resignation letter to Mayor Peter Bacheler, the council and staff. But he told the council that navigating a "challenging move," has had his family split between two places.

New job: Port St. Lucie Mayor Oravec picked as Islamorada village manager

Special election: Shannon Martin rolls to victory to become next mayor of Port St. Lucie

Reached Wednesday, Oravec declined to comment further on his resignation.

Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin, who was elected in September to replace Oravec, said in a text she hasn't spoken to Oravec and knows nothing about the circumstances of his resignation in Islamorada.

Islamorada Village Councilman David Webb called Oravec's brief tenure there "very satisfying."

While Webb believes Oravec was aware of community pushback and other limitations associated with the job when he was hired, those issues can still have a drastic affect on someone's job, the first-term councilman told TCPalm Wednesday.

"I saw Greg, at council meetings, waiting for the guys or gals that were supposed to have his back, not come to his defense," Webb said. "It just wasn’t happening at the level he really needed it at."

Oravec is Islamorada's 12th village manager since it incorporated in 1997, according to Webb, highlighting high turnover in the position.

Oravec, who was selected in June from roughly 80 applicants, succeeded Seth Lawless, who resigned in the summer of 2020 due to health issues.

When Oravec departed Port St. Lucie last summer, it ended his nearly two decades of service in various city roles. He pointed, in part, to financial reasons for leaving.

"My family and I have given everything we could to Port St. Lucie over the last 20 years, and serving you as mayor has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Oravec said in a statement last summer.

As Islamorada village manager, he earns $169,500, more than double his Port St. Lucie mayoral salary.

Olivia McKelvey is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach her at olivia.mckelvey@tcpalm.com, 772-521-4380 and on Twitter @olivia_mckelvey.

