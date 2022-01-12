ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, PA

Rochester Area School District re-implements mandatory masks inside district buildings

By Joshua Carney, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mzXBe_0dk297W100

ROCHESTER — Due to an increase in transmissivity regarding COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, the Rochester Area School District, based on the recommendation of the district's administration, announced Tuesday it is re-implementing the mandatory wearing of masks inside all district facilities for students and staff K-12.

In an official announcement on the district's website, Superintendent Jane W. Bovalino announced that the mandatory requirement of proper mask-wearing would take effect immediately. Rochester becomes the latest school district to make changes to its health and safety protocol in the middle of the school year.

Previously, Blackhawk School District was the latest to make changes, making the wearing of masks option during a Dec. 16 in a fiery school board meeting. Blackhawk's decision came just one week after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled against a statewide school mask mandate supported by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Acting State Health Secretary Alison Beam.

Though Rochester has the option to enforce the mandate or not throughout the district in its official COVID protocol, the administration made the change on Tuesday, citing a "tremendous increase" in the transmission of the virus within the district.

"At the recommendation of the Administration, the Board of School Directors agreed to re-implement mandatory face coverings while in all RASD K-12 facilities, effective immediately," Bovalino wrote. "Please know that while we respect our community’s values and beliefs, we have seen a tremendous increase in the number of students and staff testing positive and therefore, being required to isolate. In an effort to mitigate the transmission of the COVID-19 virus and to keep our students and staff safe, we believe it is in our best interest to move in this direction.

"Face coverings are required during all events including educational, extracurricular, athletic, dances, etc. As always, our goal is to maintain a safe and healthy educational environment while continuing to keep our doors open for face-to-face in-person instruction. At this time, requiring masks is necessary to achieve this goal. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate these ever-changing circumstances."

According to the district's official COVID-19 tracker, the Rochester Area School District has 14 students/personnel in isolation at the elementary school, four in the middle school, and three in the high school as of Jan. 10. Those in the Isolation Protocol include individuals who are awaiting test results, those who have been identified as being in close contact with a person who tested positive, or those who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms until COVID can be ruled out.

Additionally, the district currently has 104 resolved cases between the elementary (37), middle school (31), high school (28) and district (eight) as of Jan. 10, and another three active cases (two at the elementary school, one in the district) as of Monday.

Contact Joshua Carney at jcarney@gannett.com or 724-681-9136. Follow Joshua on Twitter: @ByJoshCarney.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

McCarthy dodges, deflects Jan. 6 questions

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday dodged and deflected questions from reporters about why he is refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee about his conversations with former President Trump during and after the deadly attack on the Capitol. In a heated news conference, McCarthy questioned why...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Health And Safety#School Board#Omicron#Blackhawk School District#Democratic#Acting State Health#Covid#Administration
CBS News

Russia "won't exclude" putting military hardware in Cuba or Venezuela amid "unsuccessful" talks with U.S. over Ukraine

Moscow — A senior Russian diplomat wouldn't rule out the possibility of his country placing military infrastructure in Cuba or Venezuela, as the Kremlin called two recent rounds of talks with the U.S. and NATO "unsuccessful." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led negotiations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva this week, said Thursday that he didn't want "to confirm anything, [but] won't exclude anything here either," when asked whether Russia might consider establishing a military presence in America's backyard.
MILITARY
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

687
Followers
409
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy