Recipe Exchange: Horseplay Crème Brûlée

Crème brûlée

It’s my favorite dessert; nothing else compares. It’s also simple to make and, as a bonus, is a bit impressive to serve to family or friends. Another plus is you get to play with a blow torch at the end, and melting sugar is always fun. This recipe, from Tiger and Peacock at The Memphian, is part of the hotel’s zodiac series and represents Capricorn, thus the “horse” in the name.

Horseplay Crème Brûlée

Ingredients

1 quart heavy cream

1 vanilla bean, split and scraped

1 cup vanilla sugar, divided (see note)

6 large egg yolks

2 quarts hot water

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Combine the heavy cream and vanilla bean in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and allow to sit for around 15 minutes, removing the vanilla bean.

In a separate bowl, whisk together ½ cup of sugar and egg yolks until blended. Slowly pour in the cream, stirring continuously. Pour liquid into 6 individual ramekins and bake until the crème brûlée is set, about 45 minutes.

When serving, divide the remaining sugar among the top of each ramekin and use a blow torch to caramelize the sugar for a crisp top. Serves 6.

Note: To make vanilla sugar, put a piece of vanilla bean in a closed container of sugar. The longer it stays, the stronger the flavor. You can rinse, dry and use vanilla bean already used in cooking.

Source: Tiger and Peacock, The Memphian