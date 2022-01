TRACY (CBS13) — Investigators in Tracy are seeking the community’s help in locating the vehicle involved in hit-and-run collision last November that left an Oregon man dead. According to the Tracy Police Department, the collision happened shortly after 2 a.m. on November 28 along Larch Road and west of Tracy Boulevard. The victim in the collision, identified as Cody Crawford, died on January 8 after spending some time in the ICU of a San Joaquin County hospital. Tracy police said Cody, who was on the autism spectrum, had multiple surgeries but never regained consciousness after the collision. “He was hoping that he could...

