Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian family who won a nearly $20,000 lottery prize said the winning ticket nearly ended up being given away as a Christmas gift. The Elenora Heights, New South Wales, family told The Lott officials they bought a stack of scratch-off tickets from the Elanora Heights Newsagency to distribute to friends and family members for Christmas.

