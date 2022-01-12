ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

Planned Water Outage Delayed Due to Covid

By Greg Flynn
cityofpearl.com
 19 hours ago

Due to COVID issues with the contractors, the water...

www.cityofpearl.com

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

UK ministers rally around embattled Boris Johnson, for now

LONDON (AP) — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown. Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether...
U.K.
CBS News

Russia "won't exclude" putting military hardware in Cuba or Venezuela amid "unsuccessful" talks with U.S. over Ukraine

Moscow — A senior Russian diplomat wouldn't rule out the possibility of his country placing military infrastructure in Cuba or Venezuela, as the Kremlin called two recent rounds of talks with the U.S. and NATO "unsuccessful." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led negotiations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva this week, said Thursday that he didn't want "to confirm anything, [but] won't exclude anything here either," when asked whether Russia might consider establishing a military presence in America's backyard.
MILITARY
The Hill

Pelosi: McCarthy has 'obligation' to help Jan. 6 investigation

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday took House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to task for his refusal to cooperate in the Jan. 6 investigation, saying the Republican leader has "an obligation" to help investigators get to the bottom of the deadly attack on the Capitol. But the Speaker stopped...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Business
Government
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
City
Local
Mississippi Government
ABC News

Ronnie Spector, voice of The Ronettes, dies at 78

Ronnie Spector, the voice behind The Ronettes' hits like "Be My Baby" and "Baby, I Love You," has died. She was 78. A statement on her website from her family reads, "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan [Greenfield]."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

ABC News fuels Fauci's claims about Sen. Rand Paul's attacks against him are responsible for ongoing threats

ABC News appeared to have taken the side of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who accused Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. fueling the ongoing threats against him. During the Senate hearing on Tuesday, Fauci sparred with the Republican, who blasted the top health official for targeting scientists who opposed the Biden administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS

