Planned Water Outage Delayed Due to Covid

The House passed voting rights legislation on Thursday in a way that is intended to set up a battle in the Senate over that issue as well as the filibuster. The measure passed in a 220-203 party-line vote. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has vowed to put the measure...
LONDON (AP) — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown. Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether...
Moscow — A senior Russian diplomat wouldn't rule out the possibility of his country placing military infrastructure in Cuba or Venezuela, as the Kremlin called two recent rounds of talks with the U.S. and NATO "unsuccessful." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led negotiations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva this week, said Thursday that he didn't want "to confirm anything, [but] won't exclude anything here either," when asked whether Russia might consider establishing a military presence in America's backyard.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday took House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to task for his refusal to cooperate in the Jan. 6 investigation, saying the Republican leader has "an obligation" to help investigators get to the bottom of the deadly attack on the Capitol. But the Speaker stopped...
The Biden administration is sending medical teams to six states in need of COVID-19 care and procuring an additional 500 million rapid tests, President Biden announced Thursday. The new tranche of tests doubles the current 500 million at-home tests the administration is in the process of acquiring, bringing the total...
Ronnie Spector, the voice behind The Ronettes' hits like "Be My Baby" and "Baby, I Love You," has died. She was 78. A statement on her website from her family reads, "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan [Greenfield]."
Prince Andrew’s ongoing legal battle with Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre has left some wondering why the Duke of York still has his royal title. On Wednesday, a judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit against the British prince by the American woman who said he sexually abused her when she was 17.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with the most protective N95 masks, as he highlighted his efforts to “surge” resources to help the country weather the spike in coronavirus cases.
WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris, in an interview with NBC News that aired on Thursday morning, pushed back against Republican criticism that President Joe Biden's speech in Atlanta on voting rights was overly divisive. Asked to respond to comments from Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah — who on Wednesday...
ABC News appeared to have taken the side of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who accused Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. fueling the ongoing threats against him. During the Senate hearing on Tuesday, Fauci sparred with the Republican, who blasted the top health official for targeting scientists who opposed the Biden administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Comments / 0