Hochul proposal would allow third parties to conduct road tests for school bus, truck drivers

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19DJNN_0dk28EZe00

Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday announced a plan to address the COVID-related shortage of school bus and truck drivers.

According to a news release:

The initiative would allow qualified third parties to offer the road tests, which would create more testing locations statewide and expand capacity at the existing state-run sites, reducing the time it takes to get qualified CDL drivers on the road.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 26, to hear and review comments on the plan. The hearing will take place virtually via WebEx from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will be open for public comments following a brief introduction by DMV representatives. Written comments may be submitted to [email protected] from January 18 to February 4.

“As we continue to fight this pandemic, we remain committed to expanding opportunities for New Yorkers, supporting our schools, and doing all we can to address the supply-chain issues that have affected many businesses throughout our state and country,” Governor Hochul said. “By enabling third parties to give the road test for truck and bus drivers, we will create new avenues for New Yorkers to begin exciting careers, for our children to get to school, and to ensure that vital goods get where they need to be.”

During the public hearing, the DMV will provide an overview of the proposal that calls for a phased roll out of this initiative that would initially allow other state agencies and authorities that have large fleets of commercial vehicles to begin conducting CDL road tests. The second phase would include qualified private entities. The DMV will establish a rigorous monitoring system to ensure that qualified CDL trainers safely administer the road tests in compliance with state and federal regulations. The DMV will use the feedback gathered during the public hearing to evaluate and develop an implementation plan.

DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “We at DMV know how important it is to have qualified truck and bus drivers on the road, and we are committed to doing what we can to address the need. We look forward to gathering public input at this hearing and then acting to enable qualified third parties to offer CDL road tests to give New Yorkers greater opportunity to take the test and to get good jobs driving these essential vehicles.”

This new proposal is part of a series of actions taken by the State under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership to remove barriers and recruit more drivers. In September, Governor Hochul introduced a variety of measures by multiple state agencies to address a shortage of school-bus drivers.

As part of that effort, the DMV expedited the process for obtaining a CDL by removing the 14-day waiting period between the permit test and the road tests. The state also increased capacity to administer road tests and, through cooperation with county-operated DMV offices, to increase testing capacity for written exams.

In addition, New York opened new CDL Driver Testing sites by partnering with SUNY, the Thruway Authority, New York Racing Association, and the Office of General Services to use large lots on their various sites for the road test. For school staff who held an existing CDL, the State set up expedited testing to obtain a permit that allows them to drive vans and buses temporarily.

Those interested in obtaining a Commercial Driver License can find more information at https://dmv.ny.gov/commercial-drivers.

For more information about DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov

Ontario County says it’s moving to self-service for COVID isolation, quarantine after state decision: Calls current period ‘time of transition’

Public health officials in Ontario County are making new moves as part of evolving guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as New York State. On Tuesday, hours after Governor Kathy Hochul announced that contact tracing would be left to counties to perform– if they wanted to- health officials updated their guidance for local residents call it a ‘time of transition’.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

