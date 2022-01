Arizona state police confirmed on Monday that a recently discovered body was that of a missing Phoenix man, putting an end to desperate search efforts that first began on New Years Day. The remains of 41-year-old Benjamin Anderson were found around 30 miles north of where his burned out vehicle was first spotted, following the man’s disappearance on New Year’s Eve. The case remains shrouded in mystery, as just prior the police recovering his body, Mr Anderson’s Lexus was spotted being driven by three strangers. According to friends, his apartment was also found in disarray, sparking immediate concern for...

