While Japan, as does most of the world, uses the Gregorian calendar to keep track of the year, it also has a traditional calendar that marks the changing of the seasons. This calendar is divided into 24 parts referred to as sekki, which shows the changing of the natural world. Not only is this calendar a way to keep track of the seasonal changes in nature, but it has also influenced Japan-based Grand Seiko’s watchmaking, as the brand has in recent years used natural phenomena as inspiration for its intricate dials. Now, the Japanese watchmaker has once again used sekki as its muse with the release of the new Sōkō Frost collection.

