MAUMEE, Ohio — We're halfway through the second week of COVID-19 testing at the Lucas County Rec Center and hundreds of people are showing up daily. When the testing site opened last week, officials were anticipating having about 1,100 people sign up daily to get tested. But WTOL 11 is learning the past few days have brought in about half of that; averaging between 500 and 600 people.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO