The Spurs’ MVP notched another triple-double and set a new career-high in scoring, but it was not enough to overcome the Houston Rockets. A quick-paced game between the two teams had the good guys in position to win their first game of a seven-game homestand, but the Spurs came up just short. Dejounte Murray led all players with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. Bryn Forbes came off the bench and contributed 21 points on 6 for 11 shooting from the arc. Fresh off his stint in Health and Safety Protocols, Keldon Johnson poured in 18 points.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO