Celebrated designer Sir Paul Smith said a “love of life” and seeing his creations enjoyed by others keeps him going as he joined a prestigious order in recognition of his work.Sir Paul who is in his sixth decade as a force in British fashion, was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour by the Duke of Cambridge during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony on Wednesday.Dressed in one of his trademark tailored suits, Sir Paul said: “This is really special because of the limited number of people who receive it, it’s also very much about longevity...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO