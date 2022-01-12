ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This year's Oscars show will go on, with a host

Fremont Tribune
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Academy Awards will have a host for...

fremonttribune.com

101.9 KING FM

‘It’s Not Journey!': CNN Hosts Debate Band’s New Year’s Eve Show

CNN became the unlikely location for a debate about Journey on New Year's Eve. Shortly after the group's energetic performance of "Any Way You Want It" and "Don't Stop Believin'" in New York City's Times Square for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on rival ABC, CNN's ebullient Andy Cohen -- co-hosting his network's festivities with good pal Anderson Cooper -- appeared on camera, draped in a streamer he said was shot from Journey's stage. (CNN countered with Katy Perry from Las Vegas.)
ENTERTAINMENT
theplaylist.net

New Year, A Long Oscar Season Still To Go

You thought it was nearing an end, didn’t you? No, the 2022 Oscar season isn’t as long as the pandemic delayed 2021 season, but it sure is close. AMPAS members don’t even begin to vote on the nominations until January 27. By the time voting is over on Feb. 1, the 2022 Sundance Film Festival will be over, the Grammys will have already aired and networks and streamers will be knee-deep into their plans for…Emmy season.
MOVIES
Vulture

The Internet’s Top Picks for Oscars Host

At last, the Oscars have decided to have a host this year after three years of being host-less. Many great entertainers like Billy Crystal and Bob Hope have stepped up to the plate as well as some seemingly random hosts like Paul Hogan and Donald Duck. In 2018, The Hollywood Reporter went into depth on what makes the perfect Oscars host: name recognition, funny, topical, politically savvy, young, and “satisfactory to a coalition of competing interests.” The internet took it upon itself to nominate hosts for the 94th Academy Awards but do they fit the bill on what makes the perfect Oscars host?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards#The Dolby Theatre#Abc
ramascreen.com

Glenn Weiss Returns To Direct This Year’s OSCARS

The Oscars® show producer Will Packer announced today that veteran director Glenn Weiss will return to direct the 94th Oscars. The Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. Weiss has directed numerous live televised events,...
MOVIES
morningbrew.com

After three years without one, the Oscars will have a host again

The 94th annual Academy Awards, one of Hollywood’s biggest nights (and one of the few remaining linear-TV advertising tentpoles), will once again have a host. ABC, which is slated to air the broadcast on March 27, will bring back an emcee after three years without one, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich confirmed at the Television Critics Association’s annual winter press tour Tuesday. They haven’t nailed down who will do it, though. “It might be me,” Erwich joked.
CELEBRITIES
Sioux City Journal

What happens after an Oscar nomination? '1883's' Sam Elliott weighs in

Studios don’t necessarily back up trucks of money to Oscar nominees’ homes. After the nod – and, possibly, the win – arrives, it’s anyone’s guess how it will land. For some actors (like Mahershala Ali), a nomination could lead to better work and, possibly, a second nomination.
MOVIES
Fremont Tribune

1. Use a limited number of colors.

TikTok creator @ruthoneya.illustrations moved into an apartment with bold kitchen floors and a small but light filled living room. To make her green couch work without competing with the kitchen tile, she stuck to a small number of colors in light, warm hues to give her apartment a modern boho look.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
TV SERIES
Fremont Tribune

3. Eggs en Cocette

Custardy baked eggs are the perfect way to start the day—especially if you have some freshly baked bread to go with them. TikTok creator @craving_california shows you how to add this recipe to your breakfast routine.
RECIPES
Fremont Tribune

2. Simple Tamagoyaki

The Japanese rolled omelet tamagoyaki is a delicious option for breakfast, but it can also be packed for lunch and eaten cold with rice and nori. TikTok creator @nakama_kou shows how just easy it is to make.
RECIPES
Fremont Tribune

2. Embrace a cottagecore aesthetic.

If you want to embrace the vintage vibes of a green velvet couch, opt for cottagecore art and décor like @hannah_unlost. A few sleek midcentury elements like the lamp and coffee table keep this room from looking too twee.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Fremont Tribune

Review: 'Present Tense Machine,' by Gunnhild Øyehaug, translated by Kari Dickson

——— On May 30, 2020, German pianist Igor Levit sat down in an empty studio to play Erik Satie's "Vexations," a marathon work comprising 840 repetitions of the same few lines. With performances taking upwards of 20 hours, "Vexations" is usually played, when played at all, by a relay of pianists. Levit's solo performance was a "silent scream," he said, both for a world suffering through a pandemic and for artists whose future suddenly seemed precarious.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fremont Tribune

Don't miss: 'The Unfamiliar Garden' by Benjamin Percy

"The Unfamiliar Garden," the second novel in Benjamin Percy's speculative fiction series "Comet Cycle," begins with the mysterious disappearance of a child, Mia, in a forest outside Seattle. Right about that time, a comet shoots past Earth, emitting a strange fungus that begins to absorb plants, animals and humans. (And Mia? Maybe. But maybe not.) Percy's novel defies categorization — part sci-fi, part mystery, wholly absorbing. You'll be seeing a lot of Percy over the next couple of months; in addition to the novel, he has two comic series debuting this month with Marvel ("X Lives of Wolverine" and "X Deaths of Wolverine") and another new comic series (a revival of the old "Ghost Rider" series from 50 years ago) coming in February. The movie "Summering," which Percy co-wrote with director James Ponsoldt, will debut at the Sundance Film Festival later this month. Whew! Percy, who lives in Northfield, is the master of a multitude of genres — books on craft, literary fiction, thrillers and short stories. The hardest working man in Northfield? Maybe not. But maybe.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fremont Tribune

News in brief this evening: Top stories from Jan. 12

LOS ANGELES — Harry Styles has been booked for this year's Coachella festival, joining a lineup that includes headliners Kanye West and Billie Eilish, as well as EDM group Swedish House Mafia. According to a source, the British pop star (and former One Direction heartthrob) will headline the 2022 edition of pop music's highest-profile festival, which is scheduled to go down April 15-17 and ...
MUSIC
Fremont Tribune

Bradley Cooper 'couldn't deliver' on one of his daughter's Christmas gifts

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday the A Star Is Born actor revealed that his four-year-old, whom he shares with ex-partner Irina Shayk, requested a toy inspired by the proton pack used in the Ghostbusters films from Santa Claus last year. However, Bradley admitted that Lea wasn't exactly impressed with the gift.
CELEBRITIES
Fremont Tribune

Snoop Dogg getting into hot dog business

On Monday, editors at Billboard reported that the rapper's legal team filed documents to trademark a frankfurter company called Snoop Doggs back in December. While the filing revealed that Snoop plans to sell "hot dogs and other types of sausage" under the brand name, no other details were shared.
CELEBRITIES

