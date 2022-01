The game was knotted up at 32 with 38 seconds left on the 39 yard-line of the Chargers. The stakes of the game were as straightforward as possible: a win or tie gets the Raiders into the playoffs; a loss sends them home. Lining up behind QB Derek Carr, RB Josh Jacobs took the hand off up the middle. Jacobs could have safely dropped to the turf immediately to let the clock run out, but laying down for a tie doesn’t fit that Al Davis mantra of “Just win, baby.”

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO