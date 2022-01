Many cheered and rejoiced among the NBA to hear Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson name called before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. One of the biggest roars ever from the Chase Center’s crowd was 941 days in the making. Thompson has been robbed of two years and some change of basketball due to Achilles and ACL injury. This absence tested his mental and physical abilities, however, in his season debut he recorded 17 points in just 20 minutes.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO