The San Francisco 49ers are playoff bound once again after a thrilling overtime victory against the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers trailed 17-0 late in the second quarter but came away with three points to end the half. With the 49ers dealing with their quarterback situation all season, fans were hollering to see Trey Lance after the Niners laid an egg in that first half. Like head coach Kyle Shanahan has done all season though, he stuck with his guy Jimmy Garoppolo, and he would lead the 49ers to one of their most exciting victories to date.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO