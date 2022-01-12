ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worst inflation since 1982 puts Democrats in political jeopardy

By Sarah Ewall-Wice
CBS News
CBS News
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats will defend the smallest House and Senate majorities in decades in the midterm elections, and Republicans have seized on inflation as a key issue. Last year saw the greatest increase in price in nearly 40 years – putting Democrats on the defensive as people across the country feel the strain...

Comments / 13

Sandra Scarbrough
18h ago

Biden or whoever whispers in his ear is the cause of our inflation! Shutting down our fuel supply while we were fuel independent, thanks to President Trump, bringing back costly regulations to businesses has caused a trickle down effect on our economy, plus the mandated lockdowns, the overextended unemployment payments caused people to not return to work, leaving a gap in production of goods and services, now we are in the reversed phase of building our economy back up!

Reply(1)
6
