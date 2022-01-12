You can order Girl Scout cookies on DoorDash this year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Girl Scout Cookie season has officially begun in Delaware, but Pennsylvanians and New Jerseyans have to wait a few more days for cookie season to begin. According to the Girl Scouts cookie finder, cookie season begins on Thursday in New Jersey, but eastern Pennsylvania residents have to wait eight more days to get their hands on their favorite box. In an effort to make it even easier to get a box of your favorite flavor, the Girl Scouts have teamed up with DoorDash to allow drivers to deliver cookies to your front door. 🚨 It’s the best time of the year… IT’S OFFICIALLY GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SEASON! 🚨 Visit https://t.co/f0wcLIkkHM for more information and to know when the season officially kicks off in your area. What Girl Scout Cookies are on your wishlist this year? 🍪 pic.twitter.com/LVGGmMpI4e — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) January 11, 2022 You can still buy your favorite cookies in person or online. The best-selling cookies are Thin Mints Samoas, Tagalongs, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, and Lemon Ups — that’s according to the Girl Scouts website. Click here to find out when and where you can buy Girl Scout Cookies near you.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO