A man who confronted someone attempting to break into a car in his northwest Atlanta neighborhood was shot early Thursday, police said. The 61-year-old was found with a gunshot wound about 12:30 a.m. when officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Mayson Turner Road in the Washington Park neighborhood, Atlanta police said in a news release. The man was taken to the hospital, and his health status is stable.

