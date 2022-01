MEMPHIS, Tennessee — One Memphis man said a big pole problem in his neighborhood was only fixed after ABC 24 News stepped in. Dwayne Jones said he got the runaround from MLGW and AT&T for months trying to get a utility pole repaired in front of the property he owns. Finally, out of desperation, he called ABC 24 for help.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO