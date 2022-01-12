ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Law & Order’: Sam Waterston Reaction to First Day Back on Set

By Chase Thomas
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15NRCn_0dk23W2R00

Sam Waterston is back on Law & Order, ladies and gentlemen. Yes, the iconic actor and attorney from the original run is back in the reboot on NBC starring Anthony Anderson. Waterston, a legend on the program dating back to the 1990s, returns to the program on February 24. In a new interview with TV Insider, Waterston talked about his own reaction to being back on the set where it all began those years ago.

Waterston said, “I wasn’t at all expecting to be bowled over, and I was.” It was a lot for the legendary actor and he was honest about how it all hit him when he first got back on the set. He continued, “I was amazed at how great—and strange—it felt to step onto what looked exactly like the old sets, all brand-new, with dear old friends and cool new people.”

Sam Waterston’s Importance

Everything was different, but Waterston was like a kid in the candy store where all the stuff he knew was still there, but it was all fresh and new and exciting. Some faces will change on the return, others will not. From his quotes, you get the sense that Waterston really is over the moon to return for Season 21 of the program on NBC. He’s excited. Unlike other characters in the past for a variety of actors, Waterston wants to get back to playing this role. Along with working with the group that started it all once again.

Folks who might be surprised to see Jack McCoy back on the program this winter should not be. The series creator, Dick Wolf, said of Waterston’s character, “Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law. He is the ultimate conscience of the show.”

Dick Wolf on The Character

He is the backbone of the program in a way. Out of everyone in the past, his character perhaps sticks out the most from the original sow that started it all. Wolf has always seen that with the character. From Wolf’s words, you get the sense that he has seen Sam’s character as a home run all the way. He is such a critical character to the program and how he is presented in each episode matters. Especially when things become grey, as they typically do in this particular universe.

How long, though, will this run go? Is there a plan or an idea on that front? Well, showrunner Rick Eid said, “We’re trying hard to continue the legacy.” He concluded, “I’d love for this to last another 20 years.”

The much-anticipated return of Law & Order will happen on NBC on February 24 starring Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: Why Was the Original Series Canceled?

We’re seeing all sorts of hoopla promoting the reboot of Law & Order, the OG of crime procedurals. And it all begs this question. Why was the show canceled in the first place?. It churned along for two decades, tying Gunsmoke for longest-running scripted series on prime-time TV. The...
TV SERIES
womansday.com

'Law and Order' Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Major News About Jack McCoy

What You Should Know About “Law & Order: Organized Crime”. This is the return fans of the Law & Order franchise have been waiting for. Law & Order fans have already been looking forward to the revival of the show early next year. But as recently announced, for the upcoming 21st season of the series, which premieres February 24, Sam Waterston is returning to portray Jack McCoy once again. Per Deadline, he's signed a one-year deal so far.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Sam Waterston
Person
Anthony Anderson
tvseriesfinale.com

FBI: Jeremy Sisto Is Game for a Law & Order Crossover

Law & Order returns to NBC in February and former star FBI’s Jeremy Sisto (above, left) has a light-hearted idea about how a crossover between his current and previous series could work. Though they are on different networks, CBS’ FBI crossed over in Spring 2020 with Chicago PD on NBC. It’s already been established that the Chicago shows are in the same universe as the Law & Order franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Explains Why ‘Road House’ Costar Patrick Swayze Was a ‘Texas Gentleman’

He appeared alongside Patrick Swayze in the film 1989 action film Road House, and now Sam Elliott is opening up about the late actor. During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sam Elliott stated that while he doesn’t actually think the film is great, he does say he loved Swayze, ”He was quite a man. He was the sweetest guy you can imagine. He was an incredible gentleman. He was born in Texas and just had this Texas gentleman thing about him. And he had an incredible work ethic.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Insider#Ladies And Gentlemen#Law Order#Nbc
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Burgess and Ruzek Face a Shocking Surprise in Upcoming Episode

It’s been several weeks since “Chicago PD” aired its midseason finale. Now, Outsiders are anxious for the return of the hit “One Chicago” series. That said, we hope our “Chicago PD” cast members enjoy a relaxing holiday break. Although it seems their characters have been enduring nothing but drama as the January return sees Burgess and Ruzek facing one shocking surprise.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: How You Could Receive Two $1,400 Payments in January

Although a fourth stimulus check has not been announced, here is how Americans may be able to qualify for two $1,400 payments this month. According to the Sun, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently revealed that the Biden administration is now working on a bill. It is looking to reinstate payments for Child Tax Credit if it is passed. “If we get it done in January, we’ve talked to Treasury officials and others about doing double payments in February. As an option,” she explained.
INCOME TAX
DoYouRemember?

‘WKRP In Cincinnati’ Star Gary Sandy Is Now 76 And Bothered He Is Known For A ’70s Show

Gary Sandy is best known for playing program director Andy Travis on the sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati. However, apparently he kind of hates that. Gary once said that it bothers him that he is known for a ’70s television show. It is true that he has done much more in his 76 years of life. He has appeared on other television shows and has been very active in theater.
CINCINNATI, OH
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: These Two Stars Are Married in Real Life

While some find it difficult to work with family, these two Chicago Med stars seem to enjoy the romantic company. Although there are certain characters fans would love to see get together as real-life couples, two stars already got lucky in that department. Andrew Schneider, the show’s producer, hinted at possible romances between Brian Tee and Yaya DaCosta’s characters. “There’s always a push-pull between Dr. Ethan Choi and April Sexton, but deep feelings remain on each side.”
CHICAGO, IL
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

See Reese Witherspoon React After Matthew McConaughey Reveals She Was His Childhood Crush

Watch: Holidays With "Sing 2" Cast: Matthew McConaughey & More!. Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon can't stop singing each other's praises. The two actors, who both star in the upcoming animated film Sing 2, sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show on Thursday, Dec. 16, to play a rapid-fire game that saw them discuss their very first celebrity crushes—and unintentionally create the next great summer rom-com along the way.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

361K+
Followers
37K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy