Kid Cudi Returns to Silver Screen in A24 Horror Flick 'X' Trailer

 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA24 dropped the official trailer for X, an upcoming horror flick with an adult twist, which is set to release early this spring on March 18, 2022. The arthouse studio’s acclaimed horror flicks Midsommar, Green Room, and Hereditary have reached cult status, elevating A24 as the...

Popculture

Gerard Butler Thriller Strikes Netflix's Top 10

A fan-favorite Gerard Butler thriller has landed in Netflix's Top 10, and subscribers should definitely queue it up soon. Law Abiding Citizen, a 2009 action flick with Butler and Jamie Foxx, is currently in the No. 7 spot on Netflix's overall list. It's also sitting in the No. 4 slot on the streaming service's top 10 movies list, topping films such as Red Notice and Body of Lies.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Removes Underrated Matthew McConaughey Movie

Netflix recently lost a notable Matthew McConaughey movie. At the beginning of the month, The Lincoln Lawyer, which stars the 52-year-old as its lead, left Netflix. The 2011 movie, based on Michael Connelly 2005's novel of the same name, was one of only two McConaughey flicks currently on Netflix. (Though another flick has since been added.) It's an underrated movie that is often forgotten when discussing the body of work and life of the Oscar winner (and husband to Camila Alves).
MOVIES
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
NME

The 10 best horror films of 2021

Horror is as durable a genre as exists in moviemaking. Come rain, shine or real-life pandemic, humans loves being scared. And yet with the world outside the multiplex seeming increasingly unhinged, you might suspect that film fans would be wanting to seek their movie thrills from sources less disturbing or more hopeful. On the evidence of 2021, however, this hunch would be very wrong.
MOVIES
The Independent

Don’t Look Up: Ariana Grande improvised lines in Netflix film’s musical number

Ariana Grande improvised parts of her song in the Netflix satire Don’t Look Up, according to director Adam McKay.The pop star appears in the film as world-famous musician Riley Bina, at one point performing a song. Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two astronomers who struggle to convince the world of impending danger as a kilometers-wide comet threatens to wipe out all life on Earth.In one scene, Grande’s character performs at a benefit concert to raise awareness about the comet.Speaking in a behind-the-scenes featurette, McKay addressed the improvisation on set: “The rule I always say...
MUSIC
kiss951.com

These 2022 Films Are Predicted To Hit Major Success At The Box Office

Though it seems we face another year of uncertainty at the box office, Hollywood studios continue to set debuts for many films in 2022. Variety says the top movies to look out for this year include The Batman set to be released on March 4th. Also, mark your calendars for the first Marvel release of the year Morbius which will now be released in April instead of January. Then, not much later, another Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6th. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is also set for this year on October 7th. Plenty of time to see No Way Home (if you haven’t already), and maybe do a whole Marvel binge once again?
MOVIES
GeekyGadgets

The Northman Viking adventure film premiers April 22 2022

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Viking film The Northman, a historical action adventure film directed by Robert Eggers, co-written by Eggers and Sjón. Set in Iceland at the turn-of-the-century The Northman film stars Alexander Skarsgård as Viking prince Amleth, who sets out on a mission of revenge after his father is murdered by his uncle. The Northman also stars Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe appear in supporting roles.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Wes Anderson Confirmed To Direct Netflix's Roald Dahl Adaptation Starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Wes Anderson has been confirmed to direct Netflix‘s latest Roald Dahl feature adaptation, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Since the streaming giant acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company last September, Netflix has been steadily growing its projects surrounding the Dahl realm. Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star as the lead character Henry Sugar in the film. Deadline also reported that the film will feature additional big Hollywood names including Ben Kingsley, Dev Patel and Ralph Fiennes. Production begins in London next week.
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

Ariana Grande Improvised Best Line in ‘Don’t Look Up’ Parody Song with Kid Cudi

Ariana Grande doesn’t just sing the apocalyptic arena anthem in the Netflix satire Don’t Look Up, she ad-libbed its most memorable line. During a run-through of her delirious duet with co-star Kid Cudi, her on-screen DJ boyfriend, Grande started throwing out off-the-cuff lyrics that writer-director Adam McKay instantly recognized as comedic gold, he said in a behind-the-scenes interview shared by Netflix Film Club.
MUSIC
IGN

SUNDOWN: Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming Suspense Film Starring Tim Roth

Neil and Alice Bennett (Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg) are the core of a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico with younger members Colin and Alexa (Samuel Bottomley, Albertine Kotting McMillan) until a distant emergency cuts their trip short. When one relative disrupts the family's tight-knit order, simmering tensions rise to the fore in this suspenseful jolt from writer/director Michel Franco.
MOVIES
Popculture

John Travolta Thriller Movie Poised to Leave Netflix

One of the many movies leaving Netflix at the end of January is The General's Daughter, a 1999 mystery thriller starring John Travolta. The Paramount Pictures movie features Travolta as Chief Warrant Officer Paul Brenner, who investigates the sexual assault and murder of a general's daughter. It was based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Nelson DeMille.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Unsettling Trailer for Strange Teen Possession Horror Thriller A BANQUET

IFC Midnight has released a trailer for an upcoming horror film from the UK titled A Banquet. This film tells an unsettling story of a teenage girl who is under some kind of strange possession. As you might imagine, her mom is concerned, but she is being pushed to her limit as she struggles to deal with what is happening to her daughter.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Aladdin star's Netflix rom-com The Royal Treatment

Aladdin's Mena Massoud stars as Thomas, a man who finds himself falling for the "wrong" woman in the first trailer for upcoming Netflix rom-com The Royal Treatment. Described as a mix of The Princess Diaries and Cinderella, the movie – which releases on January 20, 2022 – centres on New York-based hairdresser Isabella (Laura Marano), who books a high-profile job fixing up a noble groom-to-be before his big day.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

‘Archive 81’: Netflix Drops Trailer for New Found-Footage Horror Show

Netflix has shared the new trailer for their supernatural mystery series Archive 81, arriving on the streaming service on Jan. 14. Archive 81, loosely based on a popular podcast, weaves together two story lines: In 1994, a documentarian named Melody is working on a film about her bizarre and possibly cult-filled apartment building, and — 25 years later — an archivist reconstructs Melody’s story by restoring her scorched videotapes.
TV SERIES
First Showing

A Higher Power Takes Over in Horror Film 'A Banquet' Official Trailer

"I can feel something inside of me…" IFC Midnight has revealed the official trailer for an indie horror film from the UK titled A Banquet, made by a Scottish filmmaker named Ruth Paxton. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and hit a bunch of others including Fantastic Fest, Beyond Fest, Montclair, and London. Widowed mother Holly is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey experiences a profound enlightenment and insists her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. Bound to her newfound faith Betsey refuses to eat, but loses no weight. The film stars Sienna Guillory, Jessica Alexander, Ruby Stokes, Lindsay Duncan, & Kaine Zajaz. TIFF adds: "Between discomforting body horror and simmering psychodrama, Paxton skillfully escalates a common [dinner table] dynamic towards the upsetting but profound parental fears of being unable to understand one's own child, what they want or need, and how to protect them from… an unforgiving world." It looks extraordinarily unsettling. So creepy.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Trailer Unveiled For Horror Thriller ‘Alone With You’

Longtime horror notable Barbara Crampton wants to be “alone with you” next month. Dark Star Pictures will release a new horror entry–Alone with You–in theaters Feb 4 (and on VOD and digital Feb. 8), and have dropped a trailer to tease fans. Check out the tension-packed clip, courtesy of JoBlo.com, on this page.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
MOVIES

