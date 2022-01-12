Kid Cudi Returns to Silver Screen in A24 Horror Flick 'X' Trailer

Though it seems we face another year of uncertainty at the box office, Hollywood studios continue to set debuts for many films in 2022. Variety says the top movies to look out for this year include The Batman set to be released on March 4th. Also, mark your calendars for the first Marvel release of the year Morbius which will now be released in April instead of January. Then, not much later, another Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6th. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is also set for this year on October 7th. Plenty of time to see No Way Home (if you haven’t already), and maybe do a whole Marvel binge once again?

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO