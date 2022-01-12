ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester man arrested in the Town of Ogden for robbery

By Julia Popowych
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQ7xZ_0dk23EOb00

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Ogden Police Department arrested a Rochester man Wednesday, after an early morning robbery.

Officials say around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday an officer responded to a residence on Manitou Road for the report of a residential burglary in progress.

The residents reported a suspect entered their home while they were sleeping. The suspect woke a victim and forced the victim to turn over jewelry and valuables. Another victim was awakened and attempted to intervene. The suspect shoved the two victims to the floor, injuring one. The suspect then fled the residence on foot.

Investigators say officers, deputies and the K9 Unit from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect approximately one mile from the scene. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

According to authorities Rochester resident Blair Thomas, 37, was arrested for burglary in the first degree. robbery in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree, criminal mischief in the 4th degree, assault in the second degree and harassment in the second degree.

Thomas has been arraigned in the Ogden Justice Court. Due to his appearance history, prior violent felony conviction, and alleged violent nature of this crime, he was remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $50,000 cash bail/$150,000 secured bond $250,000 partially secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Ogden Court on a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Large Rochester police presence near Bauer Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department was on Bauer Street on the city’s Northwest side Wednesday night. Authorities say RPD officers were called there sometime around 10:00 this evening. Our crew at the scene saw the roadway blocked off at Bauer and Aab Street. A number of officers in the area were searching […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogden, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Ogden, NY
Crime & Safety
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
News 8 WROC

Gates Police searching for missing teenager

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. Authorities say 17-year-old Shariah Scott was last seen on Tuesday at 7 a.m. walking away from Gates Chili High School. Police say Scott is 5’2″, 110 lbs. with brown eyes and a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a black Michael […]
GATES, NY
News 8 WROC

Armed suspect dead after barricade incident in Penn Yan

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading themselves in a Penn Yan multi-unit rental house early Wednesday morning. Penn Yan Police were called to a residence on E. Elm Street at 3:23 a.m. for reports of a person threatening to shoot people. Police learned the person […]
PENN YAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Crime#Criminal Mischief#Ogden Police Department#The Ogden Justice Court#Ogden Court#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Emergency crews rush to fire on Renouf Drive in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews were called to a fire on Renouf Drive in Gates Tuesday evening. According to a tweet from Gates Fire District Assistant Fire Chief Timothy D. Goole, crews were called to the scene around 9:20 p.m., when the fire started in a second floor bedroom. A family of four escaped […]
GATES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Utica Fire Chief discusses fire safety and prevention

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – We’ve reported on multiple fires across Utica within recent weeks and over the weekend a deadly fire took place in the Bronx, killing 19 people. In the wake of this tragedy, Eyewitness News spoke with Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll about fire prevention as well as what procedures firefighters follow when arriving at the scene.  “Our message is always when […]
UTICA, NY
News 8 WROC

KN95 mask giveaway at Richfield Springs Fire Department

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services has announced that KN95 masks are being given out to the public for free on Thursday, January 13th from 6 pm to 8 pm and on January 15th from 12 pm to 5 pm. The giveaway is being held at the Richfield Springs […]
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Genesee, Orleans County officials discuss COVID contact tracing, testing, schools and more

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Genesee and Orleans Counties hosted a COVID-19 briefing Thursday morning to update residents on the pandemic, including recent local metrics, booster shot availability, testing, and more. Participants in the briefing included Shelley Stein, Genesee County Legislature Chair, Matt Landers, Genesee County Manager and Budget Officer, and Paul Pettit, Genesee […]
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy