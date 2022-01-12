ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Writer Gwen Kirby on debut collection and how being a complicated woman is empowering

By NPR
wyomingpublicmedia.org
 22 hours ago

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with author Gwen Kirby about her debut collection of short stories Shit Cassandra...

www.wyomingpublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
southseattleemerald.com

Debut Collection Reveals Seattle Writer to Be Emerging Talent in Speculative Fiction

From the first page of Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century, the debut short story collection from Seattle-based writer Kim Fu, the author has my attention. Although “Pre-Simulation Consultation XF007867” is nowhere near my favorite story in the collection, it’s an appropriate opener, the unassigned dialogue floating in space and yet coming in as clearly and intimately as if one was listening in on their own phone. The story also establishes what world we are living in and what’s essential in this world. The answer: We are everywhere, and everything is vital.
SEATTLE, WA
bookriot.com

How to Start an Intentional Book Collection

I love the idea of books traveling, of giving books away. I like to imagine the life of my old books with more than one loving home. For many years, I was part of BorderSenses, a nonprofit that promotes literature and art. In those years, one of my favorite projects was what I called the BorderSenses Traveling Bookcase. It was not really a bookcase, but a suitcase we would bring to farmer’s markets and community events. The suitcase was filled with books written by local authors and the products of community projects. We would give the books away in exchange for any other book people wanted to donate. Years later, I helped co-found a literary press, Veliz Books, which had as one of its goals creating more opportunities for Latin American literature to travel to the U.S. The name, Veliz, is a word in Spanish that means “suitcase.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Oswego County Today

SUNY Oswego Writing Center Director Debuts Poetry Collection

OSWEGO – Steven M. Smith, director of SUNY Oswego’s Writing Center and a SUNY Oswego alumnus, recently published his debut poetry book titled “Strongman Contest.”. “Strongman Contest” eloquently tells the tale of his complex and self-described non-existent relationship with his late father, his own journey of love, marriage and parenting and lessons about how we can become better than what was mirrored and taught to us as children.
OSWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr
TIME

Dana Schwartz Wrote the YA Romance She Always Wanted to Read

You might recognize Dana Schwartz’s name, it’s just a matter of where you’ve seen it. Some know her as the creator and host of the Noble Blood podcast, where she tells the stories of royals past; others through the parody Twitter account @GuyinyourMFA , which she started when she was a college student in 2013.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Complex

Report Details How Book Bans Are Targeting Work by Black Writers

Censorship, it should go without saying, is a culturally erosive practice that should have been left behind eons ago. Still, it persists to this day, including in the form of book-banning targeting writers of color. A recent NBC News report, for example, highlights how dozens of Black writers have had...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
musictimes.com

Leonard Hubbard Dead At 62: The Roots Bassist Cause of Death Tragic

Leonard Hubbard, a musician who famously rose to fame with The Roots, has died. He was 62. The Roots' founding and former bassist reportedly died on Thursday, leaving his wife Stephanie Hubbard in extreme pain and grief. In a statement to Philadelphia's ABC 6, Stephanie revealed that Hubbard's death happened...
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Unverified Report Claims Kamala Harris’ Marriage Allegedly In ‘Crisis’ With Husband Sleeping In ‘Separate Bedrooms’

Is Vice President Kamala Harris’ marriage in “crisis”? A tabloid recently claimed Harris’ relationship with her husband, Doug Emhoff, is under new scrutiny from friends of the couple who believe they’re seeing cracks in their relationship in private. Gossip Cop investigates the latest rumor about President Joe Biden’s vice president.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Page Six

Julia Fox slams ‘dead beat alcoholic’ baby daddy ahead of Christmas

Former Page Six party kid-turned-actress Julia Fox kicked off Christmas week airing out her messy relationship with her “dead beat dad” baby daddy Peter Artemiev. In a two-day rant on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, the “Uncut Gems” star accused him of being an absent “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad,” who can be found “at… Lucien, Paul’s [Baby Grand], Casablanca, the streets etc.,” she alleged.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
SOCIETY
Shropshire Star

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

The singer and actress was noted for her performances in London’s West End and Broadway in New York City during a career that spanned decades. Sally Ann Howes, who starred as Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has died aged 91. Her son, artist...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jimmy Fallon calls his daughters testing positive for Covid a ‘Christmas miracle’

Jimmy Fallon has addressed his breakthrough Covid-19 diagnosis onThe Tonight Show. On Monday (3 January), the US talk show host told viewers he contracted coronavirus before Christmas, and was staring at the possibility of a holiday season in isolation and away from his family.However, after his daughters tested positive for the novel coronavirus (with mild to no symptoms), Fallon was able to reunite with them, calling it a “Christmas miracle”. Fallon shares two daughters – Frances Cole and Winnie Rose – with his wife Nancy Juvonen. During the episode, Fallon said: “They [Fran and Winnie] are both fine. Everyone’s fine....
PUBLIC HEALTH
realitytitbit.com

The real reason Tammy and Phillip split after 1000-lb Sisters romance

Tammy Slaton has officially called it quits with now ex-boyfriend Phillip, despite appearing to be infatuated with him on 1000-lb Sisters. We found out the real reason why they split up. The TLC star is currently undergoing a weight loss journey, but recently, there was a slight distraction: a new...
WEIGHT LOSS
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Kyle Baugher: Kelly Reilly’s Husband Is a Man of Few Words & Lots of Green Dough!

The success of her current TV drama Yellowstone has made actress Kelly Reilly even more famous. Kelly Reilly’s husband is financier and investor Kyle Baugher, an American she met in the early 2000s and married in 2012. They have been married for nine years now, dividing their time between the U.S. and Reilly’s home country, England. She is the star in the relationship and Baugher is a quiet man who is a pillar of strength in her life. Baugher avoids the media, though it’s far from easy being married to a glamorous actress who slays men with her looks every day. People are always curious about the Kyle Baugher-Kelly Reilly relationship. Read on for to discover more about this couple!
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy