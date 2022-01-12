ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Officials identify man shot, killed by Vancouver police

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 23 hours ago

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Officials in southwest Washington have identified the man that Vancouver police shot and killed Sunday at a mobile home park after police say he confronted officers with a knife.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports 45-year-old Luis Ku Huitzil died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The medical examiner’s office listed Ku Huitzil’s residence as “unknown.”

Many details about the incident also remain unknown. Four Vancouver Police Department officers are on paid leave following the killing, though the agency has not identified them or said how many fired weapons.

According to the police department, a resident of the mobile home park in the North Image neighborhood called 911 early Sunday about a “male acquaintance” armed with a knife inside one of the units.

The man eventually “confronted officers with a knife,” Vancouver police said in a statement. One officer fired a 40 millimeter, less-lethal round at the man.

“But unfortunately the officers had to deploy their firearms to stop the suspect from harming anyone,” Vancouver spokesperson Kim Kapp said in a statement. The man died at a hospital, police said.

The caller and others including children had “locked themselves in their bedroom” before calling 911 and escaped through a window before police arrived, Kapp said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Hartford 7th-graders hospitalized after suspected overdoses

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police are investigating suspected drug overdoses in three seventh-graders in a city school Thursday. One student collapsed at about 10:30 a.m. inside the Sports and Medical Science Academy. After a school nurse began CPR, emergency officials arrived and took over the care, restoring the student’s heart rhythm, Deputy Fire Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. said.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

719K+
Followers
373K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy