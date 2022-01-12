ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Governor polls local mayors on infrastructure priorities

By MORGAN LEE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 22 hours ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Democratic governor is polling local politicians on their infrastructure priorities as the state decides how to dispense federal pandemic relief money and spend from a multibillion-dollar budget surplus.

Breaking with past routines, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has delayed annual infrastructure recommendations to hold an online summit Friday with mayors from across the state about their priorities on construction projects ranging from high-speed internet to senior centers, water systems and roadways. A separate event for county governments is scheduled in the following days.

The state still has $600 million in federal pandemic relief to assign from its $1.7 billion allotment last year, a major budget surplus and money that it borrows routinely to finance public works projects.

Friday’s deliberations among politicians are a prelude to decisions on how to spend New Mexico’s share of a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package signed by President Joe Biden in November. That legislation will send billions of dollars to states and localities across the country over the next decade. Remarks are scheduled at Friday’s summit from Democratic members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation, according to organizers at the New Mexico Municipal League.

Martin Chavez, the former mayor of Albuquerque and appointed advisor to the governor on infrastructure, said public works projects can move to the front of the line for consideration if they already are well researched, planned or designed.

“There are a number of priorities. One, of course — that old term ‘shovel ready,’” he told a panel of legislators Tuesday. “Maybe it’s a project that’s in design, maybe it’s an expansion of the airport, that they’ve already designed but don’t have the funds. Those projects will be given priority.”

The Legislature’s lead budget writers are recommending $500 million for transportation projects, including $350 million for roads. Additionally, they are calling for more than a half-billion dollars in new spending that will be paid off gradually through bonds to underwrite projects including veterans’ home improvements and construction of a public safety command center, a new psychiatric hospital for children at the University of New Mexico and new facilities at the College of Engineering at New Mexico State University.

Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said local voices are critical in the assessment of infrastructure needs.

“We are committed to making sure that every dollar is spent on meaningful projects,” Sackett said in an email.

New Mexico could become the destination of federal infrastructure funds set aside to boost carbon capture technologies and efforts to forge less environmentally damaging sources of electricity through the use of hydrogen.

Lujan Grisham is backing legislation to help jump-start hydrogen production from natural gas in her state, a process that generates harmful greenhouse gases but might one day be harnessed to provide environmental benefits. A bill has not yet been introduced.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

New Hampshire committee takes up competing vaccine bills

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Vaccination against COVID-19 would be either outlawed or encouraged under competing bills heard by a Senate committee Thursday. The Senate Health and Human Services Committee held a public hearing on a bill that would prohibit K-12 schools or day care centers from requiring children to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It also took up a bill that would require health insurance companies to offer financial incentives to vaccinated customers.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
The Associated Press

GOP Indiana state senator eyes replacing Hollingsworth

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A southern Indiana state senator who lost a race for Congress to Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth six years ago is looking to replace him in the seat. Republican Sen. Erin Houchin of Salem announced Thursday, a day after Hollingsworth said he would not seek reelection, that she would seek the GOP nomination for the 9th District seat.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

US House map splitting Nashville advances in state Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A proposed U.S. House map that carves up fast-growing, Democratic-leaning Nashville into three different congressional districts advanced another step Thursday over strenuous objections from Democrats that it unfairly dilutes Black representation in Tennessee. The Senate redistricting panel’s vote to move along the map came a...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#New Mexico Legislature#Localities#Mayor#Ap#Democratic
The Associated Press

Kentucky governor signs tornado-relief legislation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear signed tornado-relief legislation Thursday to provide an immediate infusion of aid for schools and residents left homeless by deadly storms that hit Kentucky last month. Beshear and lawmakers said more rounds of assistance will be forthcoming in responding to the December storms...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Davenport demands fixes at 2nd troubled apartment complex

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A company that owns a Davenport apartment complex that has been declared uninhabitable now is facing problems at another complex. The Quad City Times reports that inspections of Crestwood Apartments revealed problems that include mold, mildew and rodents. Davenport officials ordered the property vacated in August.
DAVENPORT, IA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

719K+
Followers
373K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy