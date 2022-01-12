Ronettes lead singer Ronnie Spector dies at 78

R ock icon Ronnie Spector has died at the age of 78.

Spector was the lead singer of the musical group The Ronettes, known for their hit song "Be My Baby," which was featured in the 1987 film Dirty Dancing , starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. Spector's family released a statement saying cancer was the cause of death.



"Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan," the statement said .

RONNIE SPECTOR'S VOCALS AS STRONG AS EVER

Spector was born Veronica Bennett and raised in Spanish Harlem, according to her website biography . She formed the Ronettes while in her teenage years, and the girl group went on to record several pop hits.

Ronnie Spector appears in the press room after performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 15, 2010, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)



The Ronettes, which included Spector's sister Estelle Bennett and cousin Nedra Talley, were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2004 and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007 by Keith Richards.

Spector was also known for singing in Eddie Monkey's 1986 song, " Take Me Home Tonight," and kept on putting out music in recent years.

"Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her," her family statement added.

"In lieu of flowers, Ronnie requested that donations be made to your local women’s shelter or to the American Indian College Fund. A celebration of Ronnie’s life and music will be announced in the future. The family respectfully asks for privacy at this time," the statement concluded.

Spector is survived by her husband Jonathan and their two sons, Jason and Austin, according to the Washington Post .

