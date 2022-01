Time for another big-time test for Bruce Pearl and his Auburn basketball team. After climbing to No. 4 in the nation, tying the highest placement in the AP poll for the program during Pearl’s tenure, Auburn will put its 11-game win streak on the line against its biggest rival, No. 24 Alabama. The Tigers (14-1, 3-0 SEC) and Tide (11-4, 2-1) will square off in Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa at 8 p.m., with the game airing on ESPN.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO