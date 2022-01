Q: Several months ago, my copy of Microsoft Word 2010 ceased being able to print documents. I get the error message "There is insufficient memory or disk space. Word cannot display the requested font." (I get the same message no matter what font I use.) This is only a problem with Word. I can copy the text to Windows 10 Notepad or WordPad and print from those programs. The Office repair tool didn't help. I can't reinstall Word because my PC is second-hand, and I don't have any Office 2010 installation disks. I tried the solution in a YouTube video (see tinyurl.com/4fma86hy) without success. What can I do?

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO