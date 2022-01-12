Interpace Biosciences begins $30M rights offering

Seaboard Corporation has a long history of failing to grow profits and cash flows even as revenue has climbed steadily. When you analyze most companies, you will come to realize that they tend to have one or two core areas that they focus on. Outside of that, they may have a few business components that don't make much sense in the grand scheme of things but that serve as a means of diversification for management and shareholders alike. But every once in a while, you will come across an enterprise that is truly built up of multiple companies that have little to nothing to do with one another. These conglomerates can be incredibly valuable, often because they aren't favored by the investment community because of the lack of focus that it is perceived to exist within them. One interesting prospect that fits this definition is a company called Seaboard Corporation (SEB). In recent years, management has successfully grown the company's top line. Unfortunately, profits and cash flows have meandered about, sticking within a fairly narrow range. But during its 2021 fiscal year, however, the company showed that it can break out of that range. If this pattern persists, the company could offer investors significant upside potential. But even if it doesn't, shares are priced attractively enough today that the risk lies in the hands of those who are bearish the company, not those who are bullish it.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO