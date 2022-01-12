ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Interpace Biosciences begins $30M rights offering

By Ravikash
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Interpace Biosciences (OTCQX:IDXG) began its previously announced fully back-stopped rights offering of up to $30M. The company is distributing non-transferable subscription rights to each holder...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Kaltura: Video Meetings With A Purpose, At A Discount

Kaltura is a beaten-down IPO for no rational reason, as video cloud solutions fall out of favor. The weak Kaltura (KLTR) IPO proves that the SPAC route isn't always the worst solution for going public. The video experience cloud solutions provider has reported impressive results over the last few years, but the stock has been caught up in the tech wreck. My investment thesis is very Bullish on the stock following the massive post-IPO dip to $3.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Seaboard Corporation: Attractive Even With Historical Mediocrity

Seaboard Corporation has a long history of failing to grow profits and cash flows even as revenue has climbed steadily. When you analyze most companies, you will come to realize that they tend to have one or two core areas that they focus on. Outside of that, they may have a few business components that don't make much sense in the grand scheme of things but that serve as a means of diversification for management and shareholders alike. But every once in a while, you will come across an enterprise that is truly built up of multiple companies that have little to nothing to do with one another. These conglomerates can be incredibly valuable, often because they aren't favored by the investment community because of the lack of focus that it is perceived to exist within them. One interesting prospect that fits this definition is a company called Seaboard Corporation (SEB). In recent years, management has successfully grown the company's top line. Unfortunately, profits and cash flows have meandered about, sticking within a fairly narrow range. But during its 2021 fiscal year, however, the company showed that it can break out of that range. If this pattern persists, the company could offer investors significant upside potential. But even if it doesn't, shares are priced attractively enough today that the risk lies in the hands of those who are bearish the company, not those who are bullish it.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Consilium Acquisition I prices upsized $165M IPO, to go live today

Consilium Acquisition Corp I (CSLMU) has raised $165M by offering of 16.5M units (upsized from 15M units) at $10.00 per unit. Trading kicks-off today on Nasdaq. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.475M units. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, one right and one-half of one redeemable warrant....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interpace Biosciences#Idxg
Seeking Alpha

Vaxcyte launches stock offering

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) starts the direct offering of its common stock and pre-funded warrants where underwriters are to be granted an additional 15% overallotment option. Actual size, price and other terms of the offering not yet determined. Stock is down 9% in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

EuroDry: Undervalued And Well Positioned For 2022 Dividend Initiation

EuroDry is making money hand-over-fist and is expected to do so for several years. EuroDry Limited (NASDAQ:EDRY) is a dry bulk shipping company with 9 vessels. based in Greece. The company has acquired new ships over the past year and made some great moves to improve its capital structure. Despite uncertainty in the dry bulk market, EuroDry may still be a great buy if this influx of cash triggers a dividend initiation in 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Iridex gains on Q4, FY21 prelim report

Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) is trading +4.46% higher after-hour after issuing prelim results for Q4 and full year ended January 1, 2022. Q4 revenue is expected to be $15.1M to $15.3M (up around 24% Y/Y). Consensus revenue estimate for the quarter is $14.01M. During the quarter, the company sold 15,200 Cyclo G6...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Why STORE Capital Is A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

STORE Capital is a uniquely positioned net lease REIT with durable competitive advantages. The recent market rally has been great for short-term bulls, but not so great for long-term value investors who seek to layer in capital at attractive prices. That's why it's always good to have a few default Buys handy for times when value is hard to come by.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

InMode: Good Company At A Beautiful Price

Recent sell-offs due to the Omicron and Federal Reserve interest rate hike are creating great opportunities for savvy investors. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is a leading global provider of non-invasive surgical machines. Their revenue has grown at an amazing pace in the past several years (73%, 5 year average), and they are an extremely profitable company (net income margin at 46%). Due to the recent scare from the Omicron variant, Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, and anticipation of a sluggish market, growth stocks have taken a hit. This has created opportunities for investors. InMode is certainly one of them. I believe InMode presents a great opportunity for an investor because:
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Neurocrine Biosciences

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Coherus Biosciences secures credit financing with Pharmakon Advisors

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) has entered into a loan agreement with investment funds managed by Pharmakon Advisors, LP. The credit facility provides Coherus with up to $300M committed across four tranches. Borrowings under the credit agreement bear interest at 8.25% plus three-month LIBOR per annum with a LIBOR floor of 1.00%.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Enterprise Products Partners: January 2022 Technical Update

EPD just announced a 3.3% dividend increase. StockWaves / High-Dividend Opportunities (HDO) Where Fundamentals Meet Technicals: EPD - Yield 7.9%. Produced by Jason Appel of StockWaves, along with Rida Morwa of High Dividend Opportunities. This series of articles is intended to provide Elliott Wave and Fibonacci Pinball Analysis as accompaniment...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Medigus's subsidiary Eventer Technologies files for US IPO

Israel-based Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) said that its 47.69% owned subsidiary Eventer Technologies confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential U.S. IPO. Eventer is a software company engaged in the development and operation of a technology platform, based on cloud computing, for managing...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Spruce Biosciences hires CEO

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) has appointed Javier Szwarcberg as CEO and a member of its Board of Directors. Most recently, Szwarcberg served as the Group Vice President and Head of Program and Portfolio Development for BioMarin Pharmaceuticals. Concurrently, Samir Gharib has been promoted to President and will continue in his role...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy