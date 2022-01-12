ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

As omicron surges, how to avoid buying fake N95 masks online

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1oD6_0dk1zFFO00

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With omicron cases surging, some are shifting from using cloth masks to N95 and KN5 masks for better protection.

These masks are of higher quality but there are already counterfeit masks flooding the market and even the CDC warns that about 60% of KN95 masks in the US are fake.

That’s why officials say you have to pay close attention to various labels for these masks.

Anne Miller is the executive director of Project N95, a national nonprofit created during the pandemic that provides affordable, authentic COVID-19 supplies.

“It can’t be that this protection is only available to those who know and who have means. I mean, it has to be that everybody has access,” said Miller.

She said N95 and KN5 masks are easier to access now but there are some slight differences in quality.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Miller says N95 masks must pass federal safety standards but KN95 masks don’t. Those masks only meet the Chinese standard for filtration.

“There’s nobody looking out at the KN95 producers in China and saying, yes, this guy is or this company is really producing to a standard,” she said.

The CDC has posted a list of counterfeit masks but it’s still possible to fall for a fake mask online.

Read: Coronavirus: Has omicron run out of people to infect?

An Amazon spokesperson told the Washington News Bureau that they are vetting sellers before listing masks on the site. In a statement, the company said, “We verify that they are sourced from a trusted manufacturer by inspecting supplier invoices to trace inventory, reviewing packaging and product descriptions, and comparing against the CDC’s counterfeit mask list.”

But Miller has concerns that the cost of some of these masks may put some people’s health at risk.

“It’s going to drive people without means to a low-cost product that may in fact, be counterfeit, or substandard,” she said.

The CDC said federally-approved N95 masks will have certain government logos, approval numbers and filter levels on them.

This is the full statement from Amazon about masks online:

“We remain committed to serving our customers through the pandemic, in part by providing the personal protective equipment they need. For face masks marketed as N95 and KN95, we have implemented a rigorous seller vetting and product review process to ensure compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and Amazon policies. Before listing N95 and KN95 masks in our store, we verify that they are sourced from a trusted manufacturer by inspecting supplier invoices to trace inventory, reviewing packaging and product descriptions, and comparing against the CDC’s counterfeit mask list.” – Amazon spokesperson

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Where To Buy N95 And KN95 Masks That Aren't Counterfeit

Since the pandemic started, our lives have changed, adjusted and readjusted. But a few things have stayed the same — namely, the fact that we need to wear face masks when we’re around others. However, the emergence of new COVID-19 variants has resulted in updated guidelines and mask...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Where to Buy N95, KN95 and KF94 Face Masks for COVID-19 Protection

In these strange times, it's never been more important to keep learning and adapting. With new information about COVID-19 constantly rolling in, we've been taking stock of the best ways to prioritize our safety. Face masks aren't going away any time soon, and with the Omicron variant as the dominant strain, it might be time to give our old masks a medical-level upgrade.
SHOPPING
Health

5 NIOSH-Approved N95 Masks You Can Buy Online Right Now

At this point, most of us are pros at social distancing, handwashing, and finding sanitizing options that actually smell good. However, with the spread of highly-contagious COVID-19 variants like Delta and Omicron coinciding with the holidays, keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe is of the utmost importance. One way to lower your risk of transmission and contraction: investing in a trustworthy mask.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
SPY

Choose Wisely: How to Spot Counterfeit N95 Masks Online and In-Person

We’re nearly two years into the pandemic, and despite strives we’ve made with vaccinations, booster shots and COVID-19 treatments, masks are still a part of our lives. Whether it’s an athletic mask for errand running or a comfortable cloth mask for travel, none of us should give away our face coverings anytime soon. The latest Omicron variant of the coronavirus is almost certainly more contagious than previous variants we’ve dealt with, which has led to another surge in cases, and mask wearing. N95 and KN95 masks still remain excellent barriers against this airborne virus, as long as you purchase from certified,...
SHOPPING
CNET

7 COVID face mask myths still putting people at risk today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. We're nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and yet face mask and vaccine myths are still circulating across the country. But both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization agree that properly wearing a face mask, such as the KN95 or N95, over your nose and mouth is one way to prevent the spread of the disease that's infected over 51 million Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N95 Masks#Omicron#Cdc#Counterfeit#Covid#Project N95#Stream Channel 9#Chinese
SPY

Here Are 16 Places To Buy N95 Face Masks Online in 2021 (Updated)

March 2021 marked the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown here in the United States, but it felt more like the 10th anniversary to us. And while mass vaccination is giving many of us reason to feel optimistic again, this is a terrible time to let down your guard. Anecdotally, the SPY team knows a number of people who have contracted COVID-19 recently in New York, California, New Jersey and elsewhere. The latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, is sweeping through major cities like wildfire right now, and as a result, it’s becoming harder and harder to find N95 face masks for sale...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The Best Face Masks to Get Online

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and the emergence of the Omicron variant, many communities are again making masks a requirement in public to help reduce the number of COVID-19 cases across the country. The good news is companies are still making reusable non-medical grade face masks for daily protection from COVID-19, but if you're traveling this holiday season, disposable masks are what you want to get right now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ.com

Omicron variant: Where to buy N95, KN95, disposable face masks

A new variant of COVID-19 is now spreading rapidly throughout the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently said that among those who have tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, many of the cases have occurred in people who were fully vaccinated. Some states,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
AOL Corp

These are the best masks to wear on airplanes, according to infectious disease experts

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With 77 percent of Americans aged five and up having had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, many people made holiday travel plans before the recent spike in cases. If you're still planning to visit far-flung friends or family, it's only natural to have questions about how to do it safely. A big one, given that masks are still required on airplanes and in airport terminals: What is the best mask to wear on a plane?
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

Experts Are Now Recommending Wearing This Type Of Face Mask

After much research, experts now know which face mask provides more protection from the COVID-19 virus. We’ve been living alongside face masks for the past two years. Naturally, we’ve developed our preferences for them. And if you’re in the cloth mask camp, you’ll want to know about a new study that shows how much more effective disposable masks are in comparison.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seattle Times

Here’s the difference between N95 and KN95 masks, and how to spot a fake

Health officials have been urging people to ditch their cloth face coverings and upgrade to higher quality masks as the omicron coronavirus variant quickly spreads across the country. The California Department of Public Health, which recently extended its statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces and workplaces to Feb. 15,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
70K+
Followers
81K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy