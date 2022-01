The 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers that finished the season 32-0 as the last team to finish the men’s college basketball season unbeaten can rest easy a lot earlier this year. Last April, Gonzaga didn’t lose until the National Championship game to Baylor, while this year, No. 1 Baylor and No. 5 USC were the final two unbeaten teams to stumble Tuesday night. There are no more winless teams, although there are a few local teams that are winless in conference play.

GEORGETOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO