Las Vegas, NV

Former UNLV basketball player accuses Trey Songz of rape, says she has 'unbearable PTSD'

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
 22 hours ago

Former University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball star Dylan Gonzalez is accusing singer Trey Songz of rape.

Gonzalez shared a statement on her verified social media accounts Tuesday alleging the singer raped her in a Las Vegas hotel.

"With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel," she wrote. Gonzalez did not say when the alleged incident occurred.

USA TODAY has reached out to a representative for Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, and Gonzalez's attorney George Vrabeck for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IUWE_0dk1yic800
Trey Songz has been accused of rape by former University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball star Dylan Gonzalez. Owen Sweeney, Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

"I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature," Gonzalez wrote in her post. "You are not alone."

In the statement, Gonzalez encouraged other victims of abuse to come forward instead of suppressing their voices, saying it "only emboldens our oppressors."

Las Vegas: Police are investigating Trey Songz after receiving a sexual assault complaint

She previously alleged Songz raped her in a tweet on New Year's Eve .

"Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022," she wrote .

Gonzalez asked for privacy and directed questions to Vrabeck in her statement Wednesday, saying she is pursuing "all my legal options."

Last November, police said they were investigating sexual assault allegations involving the R&B singer at a Las Vegas Strip hotel. Police said Songz was cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made.

The sexual assault accusation isn't the first raised against Songz. Vrabeck is also representing another client, Jauhara Jeffries, who accused Songz of sexual assault in 2018 while at a Miami nightclub and re-filed a civil suit against him in December.

Songz arrived on the R&B scene in 2005 with his debut album "I Gotta Make It." He's a three-time Grammy Award nominee and earned his third No. 1 on Billboard's top R&B albums chart with "Back Home" in October 2020. Songz also had roles in the movies "Blood Brother" and "Texas Chainshaw 3D."

Prosecutors: Trey Songz will not be charged in alleged scuffle with police at NFL game

Contributing: The Associated Press

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

