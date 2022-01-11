ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Containerized applications in AWS

CSO
 4 days ago

In this eBook, learn how to monitor AWS container environments at scale with...

www.csoonline.com

PC Magazine

Prep for a Career in the Cloud With This Discounted AWS Bundle

If you look into the future of your career and see clouds, do not adjust your crystal ball. Knowing your way around cloud services is an essential skill for the most high-paying IT positions these days. And when companies talk about cloud infrastructure, they're usually talking about Amazon Web Services (AWS).
sciencetimes.com

6 Essential Skills for AWS Developers

The dynamics of computer resources have altered as a result of cloud technology. The days of having a massive data center infrastructure that resulted in ongoing costs are long gone. Due to cloud computing, remote availability to systems, databases, and software has become the new normal. The excess load of...
Light Reading

AWS joins prpl Foundation board

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. – prpl Foundation today announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has joined its board. The announcement aims to help standardize cloud-based application orchestration to manage the life cycles of containerized software components for next-generation customer-premises equipment (CPE) software stacks. This will enable service providers to more easily scale operations through the containerization of apps and services, moving away from monolithic firmware updates to a modularized approach that allows for simplified CPE application deployments and updates.
martechseries.com

Treasure Data Announces Support for AWS for Automotive Initiative

Treasure Data, the enterprise customer data platform (CDP), announced support for AWS for Automotive, an Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) initiative to accelerate the automotive industry’s digital transformation through a comprehensive set of purpose-built cloud capabilities, unmatched experiences, and the broadest partner and developer community. Treasure Data is the only CDP selected for the program launch, reflecting its established, accelerated market leadership as the CDP of choice for automotive industry clients.
aithority.com

Veriff Joins AWS Partner Network

Veriff, a global identity verification (IDV) provider, announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). By joining the APN as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, Veriff becomes part of the global community of Partners leveraging the network to build cloud-based solutions and services for customers across a number of industries.
CSO

MITRE: To test and gain confidence in MSSPs, use ATT&CK framework

Enterprises have a substantially lower level of confidence in their MSSP (managed security services provider) support than they do in their in-house capabilities, according to a recent survey commissioned by R&D foundation MITRE Engenuity. To address these concerns, the organization — part of MITRE, a not-for-profit corporation that operates federally...
CSO

Live from Zoom HQ: Hybrid Work with DTEN Solutions

Please join us for an exclusive guided tour of Zoom HQ. Find out how meeting spaces at Zoom HQ are outfitted with DTEN devices for an enhanced meeting experience fostering greater collaboration and productivity. See firsthand how hybrid work masters at Zoom design their spaces for enhanced collaboration and productivity:
CSO

Create a Credit Risk Ecosystem to Drive Innovation and Say “YES” More!

The financial services industry is undergoing profound change. Established firms are now competing with FinTech startups to attract new customers, offer new services, minimize risk and engage with customers in new and hyper personalized ways. Innovation is continuous and it’s changing how customers interact with financial services and vice versa – customer behavior demands new service models. The key to this dynamism is to implement a risk ecosystem that provides flexibility, deeper customer insights, and simplified access to many data types making it easier to analyze decisioning performance and identify innovation opportunities at “speed.”
CSO

Balance Endpoint Protection And Productivity Through Zero Trust

To limit the risk posed by an increasingly remote workforce, companies must adopt a Zero Trust strategy for endpoint devices that eliminates default assumptions of trust and continuously evaluates risk for access control decisions. This Forrester Consulting Thought Leadership White Paper makes a strong case for Zero Trust to combat lateral movement of malicious actors and subsequent breach of data. It details the potential benefits and challenges of a Zero Trust approach and includes survey data of 607 IT security professionals with responsibility for network security/hardware security. Inside you’ll learn adoption best practices and 5 recommendations from Forrester on how to balance endpoint protection and productivity through a Zero Trust strategy.
siliconangle.com

AWS simplifies cloud data auditing with AWS CloudTrail Lake

Amazon Web Services Inc. said today that its newest service, AWS CloudTrail Lake, is now generally available. CloudTrail Lake is a managed audit and security lake for cloud customers that can be used to aggregate, immutably store and query activity logs for auditing, security investigation and operational troubleshooting purposes. The...
CSO

A Strategic Edge: The case for vendor relationships

Everything IT manages on a day-to-day basis has grown in size and complexity—more devices, more apps, more data, and more vendors. Many of the tasks related to daily operations are limiting important business innovations. In fact, 56% of IT leaders say they plan to outsource more, and of those who already do, 77% feel positive about their outsourcing relationship. Learn how HP’s lifecycle, manageability and security services manage the workload created by the decentralized and remote workplace, performing functional and tactical tasks, as well as offering strategic insight on everything from device usage to enterprise risk management.
WebProNews

AWS Wants to ‘Completely Re-Imagine How the AWS Network Is Managed’

Amazon Web Services (AWS) appears prepped for a major overhaul of its service if a job posting is any indication. AWS is already the leading cloud provider in the world, but Microsoft and Google have been making major headway in recent years. AWS appears to be on the verge of something big, posting a job opening for a “Manager, Software Development, New Initiative.”
inforisktoday.com

Online Pharmacy Says Its AWS Portal Was Hacked

An online pharmacy is notifying tens of thousands of individuals that their personal information was potentially exposed in a data security incident involving the company's Amazon Web Services hosted portal. In a Monday breach report filed to the Maine attorney general's office, Florida-based Ravkoo says 105,000 individuals, including 386 Maine...
CSO

How self-healing AI can streamline your software delivery process

Artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies promise significant improvements in enterprises’ ability to deliver high-quality software at speed. More than half of business leaders have already witnessed the benefits of incorporating AI and ML into their quality strategies, citing improvements in defect detection and test coverage, as well as a reduction in maintenance costs. In this audio webinar, experts from Tricentis share insights into self-healing AI, which can significantly extend test coverage and efficiency.
CSO

Explore the Flexible Hybrid Office

Let’s take a moment to think outside the conventional workplace. In the new hybrid office, connected teams will include members in the office full-time with some fully remote, while others may be somewhere in the middle, alternating time in the office and at home. But one thing’s for sure: the standard 9-5 40-hour workweek will never be the same.
Advanced Television

SSIMWAVE joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell programme for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The programme helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organisation. SSIMWAVE’s...
CSO

The Big Book of Data Engineering

This how-to guide provides everything you need to learn how to translate raw data into actionable data. You’ll learn best practices from leaders and experts using code samples, notebooks and public data sets. Get your copy and start exploring the data lifecycle on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform — from...
CSO

Cybercrime group Elephant Beetle lurks inside networks for months

Researchers warn of a sophisticated cybercriminal group that has been stealing millions of dollars from finance and commerce organizations over the past year by breaking into networks via legacy Java applications and then laying low to learn internal financial processes. The group, which researchers from incident response firm ​​Sygnia have dubbed Elephant Beetle, uses a large collection of custom and open-source tools in its operations, including Java backdoors, and is good at blending in with the target's environment and network traffic flows to remain undetected for months.
