CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Boston College women's basketball team aims for a fourth straight victory on Thursday at 6 p.m. against Pittsburgh. The Eagles recorded their first ACC road win on Sunday with an 80-74 triumph over Clemson. Cameron Swartz tied a program record with a career-high 39 points on an impressive 14-of-20 shooting from the field. She also added nine rebounds. Taylor Soule scored 13 points, grabbed six boards, and dished out a pair of assists. Makayla Dickens came off the bench to score 12 and led the team with five helpers. BC shot 50 percent from the field and made the shots it needed to whenever Clemson got to within striking distance.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO