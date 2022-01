Syracuse, N.Y. -- Eight more Onondaga County residents with Covid-19 died over the past two days, County Executive Ryan McMahon said. Of those who died, five were women ranging in age from their 60s to 90s, and two were men in their 60s and 70s, McMahon said. The eighth death occurred in a nursing home, for which the state releases no demographic information.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO