Bengals' Vernon Hargreaves: Full participant Wednesday

Burrow (knee) practiced fully Tuesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. In his last appearance Week 17, Burrow limped off the field moments before Evan McPherson's (groin) game-winning field goal in a 34-31 victory against the Chiefs. He eventually followed a DNP/LP/FP practice regimen during prep for the season finale, and while he entered this past weekend as questionable, he didn't travel with the Bengals and was ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest at Cleveland. Burrow's knee injury may have been fortuitous, as he was able to get a week of rest ahead of Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Raiders. He also enters the postseason red hot, having posted at least 440 yards and four touchdowns through the air in back-to-back contests before sitting Week 18.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO