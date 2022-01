The Detroit Lions began the 2021 NFL season with eight consecutive losses heading into their bye week before first-year head coach Dan Campbell took over as their play-caller in place of offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who saw his Detroit tenure end on Monday after a single season. Quarterback Jared Goff produced positive responses to that change during the campaign's second half and threw nine touchdown passes with just two interceptions over his final four starts, three of which he won.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO