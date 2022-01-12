ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Healthy for wild-card round

CBS Sports
 22 hours ago

Boyd isn't listed on the Bengals' injury report for their upcoming wild-card game against the Raiders on Saturday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Boyd technically was active for...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Joe Burrow thinks his wide receivers are “athletic freak shows”

The Cincinnati Bengals have their first playoff game of the Joe Burrow era this Saturday, as the Las Vegas Raiders are coming to town for a 4:30 EST kickoff. Burrow spoke to the media on Tuesday and one of the best quotes of the day was when he was asked about his wide receiver tandem. It’s no secret that Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd have proven to be one of the best trios of wide receivers in the league and Burrow wouldn’t trade them for anything.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Raiders#Las Vegas#Cincinnati#American Football#The Cincinnati Enquirer
wolfsports.com

2021 NFL Power Rankings: Wild Card Round

After a crazy 2021 NFL regular season that had its final two playoff spots determined literally as late as possible on a game-winning field goal by Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson in overtime of Sunday Night Football, it’s playoff time. Where do teams rank ahead of the postseason? More thoughts on the teams that missed the postseason can be found on The Wolf Sports Show (Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts), as I looked ahead in last week’s episode and will touch more on some of the eliminated teams (particularly those with coaching changes) for tomorrow’s episode ahead of the postseason.
NFL
justblogbaby.com

Raiders Wild Card vs Bengals: Game preview and prediction

The Raiders travel to Cincinnati this week to try and exact some revenge on the Bengals in this weekend’s AFC Wild Card clash. The Las Vegas Raiders are in unfamiliar territory — a playoff appearance. After years of mediocrity and an absence from the playoffs since 2016, Las Vegas has done the unthinkable, and are now playing in the AFC Wild Card round this Saturday in Cincinnati.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
reviewjournal.com

How to watch Raiders at Bengals — AFC Wild Card

For the first time since 2016, the Raiders are heading to the playoffs. After a thrilling overtime win over the Chargers on Sunday, the Raiders now have a date with Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Cincinnati. The Bengals are looking for their first postseason win since 1990. Here’s how...
NFL
Old Gold Black

NFL’s Wild Card round promises excitement

The NFL playoff picture has been set. On Jan. 15, the Wild Card round will kick off the NFL Playoffs. While fans have been predicting which teams will be facing off in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, this season has taught everyone to expect the unexpected. During the 2021-2022 regular season, no team went undefeated. In fact, no team came even close to having a perfect season.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How to bet Raiders-Bengals, point spread, more

Bengals -5.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover) Moneyline: Bengals -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Raiders +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total) Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined. Team Betting Trends.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Predicting where the Chiefs will stand after the Wild Card round

The NFL postseason gets underway this weekend. In all, 14 of the NFL’s 32 teams will be lining up for their chance to go to — and win — Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. The No. 2-seeded Kansas City Chiefs open up their playoff campaign against the No. 7-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Wild Card Saturday Showdown DFS Primer (Raiders at Bengals)

The Raiders and Bengals jumpstart the 2022 NFL playoffs on Saturday evening. The host Bengals are rightfully favored, and I’ll be more heavily invested in their players than the Raiders. Create Optimal FanDuel lineups using our DFS Lineup Optimizer tool >>. Game: Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals. Over/Under:...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Midweek Picks, Predictions Against the Spread Wild Card Round: Cowboys, Chiefs, and Bengals are great bets to cover

PFN’s NFL betting midweek picks against the spread have hit over 60% the past few weeks. Now, we are in the first round of the NFL playoffs. We’ve run through the most likely game script for every contest. Let’s take a look at our picks and predictions for the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs and break down the fantasy implications for 30+ players.
NFL
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy