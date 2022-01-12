Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Healthy for wild-card round

The Cincinnati Bengals have their first playoff game of the Joe Burrow era this Saturday, as the Las Vegas Raiders are coming to town for a 4:30 EST kickoff. Burrow spoke to the media on Tuesday and one of the best quotes of the day was when he was asked about his wide receiver tandem. It’s no secret that Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd have proven to be one of the best trios of wide receivers in the league and Burrow wouldn’t trade them for anything.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO