Not to have 2022 start off on the wrong foot or anything, but I went to the grocery store the other day and there was only one bottle of NyQuil left for purchase. With the holiday gatherings over and the weather getting colder, a lot of us are getting sick. It’s not what we want to hear, but the truth is some of us might get Covid-19. With that being said we should all know how to find Covid-19 testing in the Charlotte area. Here are five ways to find covid testing in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO