As if Sir Tony's shiny new title wasn't enough, look at Lady Blair's sparkling new necklace (which her people insist she got it at Swarovski for just £200)

By Andy Jehring
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Sir Tony Blair has finally broken cover for the first time since news of his knighthood sparked fury across the country.

The former PM and his wife were seen in face masks leaving exclusive private members’ club Oswald’s in Mayfair.

In a black suit, he followed Lady Blair, 67, out of the central London venue, who wore a green dress, blue fur cardigan and a sparkling necklace on Tuesday.

Jewellers contacted by the Daily Mail suggested that the chain looked to be ‘very expensive’, but a spokesman for Lady Blair said it was in fact bought from Swarovski in Oxford Street and only cost around £200.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LJBe_0dk1xO7V00
Sir Tony Blair and wife Cherie were seen in face masks leaving exclusive private members’ club Oswald’s in Mayfair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6hGG_0dk1xO7V00
Jewellers contacted by the Daily Mail suggested that the chain looked to be ‘very expensive’, but a spokesman for Lady Blair said it was in fact bought from Swarovski in Oxford Street and only cost around £200

Oswald’s – owned by Old Etonian businessman Robin Birley – is a favourite among royals.

Boris Johnson went there with his wife Carrie last week. Fees are only revealed on application but some have claimed them to be up to £2,500 a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1U8L_0dk1xO7V00
A petition calling for Mr Blair's honour to be rescinded on Change.org has reached more than one million signatures

Sir Tony, 68, has so far refused to comment after 1.1million people signed a petition calling for his honour to be rescinded.

Families of those killed in Iraq reacted with fury to the decision to make him a Knight Companion of the Order of the Garter in the New Year’s Honours.

The former leader appeared exasperated when questioned by the Mail about their anger at his £7million central London house last week.

